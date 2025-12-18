Fans disappointed after popular YouTuber gives away $2.4 million private jet as competition prize: 'You really can't justify this'

"This video was a big miss for me."

As one of the largest content creators in YouTube history, Jimmy Donaldson — famously known as MrBeast — has reportedly amassed more than $1 billion in career earnings. With a focus on filming videos in which he gives away large chunks of his fortune, MrBeast has turned heads with his elaborate contests and mind-blowing prizes.

However, one of his most expensive giveaways has left many fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

In early December, the YouTuber uploaded a video featuring 100 pilots competing for an opportunity to win a private jet worth $2.4 million. Each pilot attempted to survive several difficult challenges until only one was left standing. In the end, the pilot was able to take home a Hawker 400XP private jet.

With a maximum speed of over 500 miles per hour and a range up to 1,519 nautical miles, the jet would likely make a welcome addition to a seasoned pilot's hangar. But outside of the costly upkeep, private jets can also be major contributors to carbon pollution.

As reported by the International Council on Clean Transportation, private jets produced 19.5 million tonnes (over 21.4 million tons) of air pollution in 2023. That represented a 25% increase in pollution over the previous 10 years.

"Private jets are a surprisingly large source of air and climate pollution," said Daniel Sitompul, Aviation Fellow at the ICCT. "A typical private jet emits as many greenhouse gases each year as 177 passenger cars or nine heavy-duty highway trucks."





This isn't the first time MrBeast has given away a private jet, either. In fact, the YouTuber has awarded multiple jets to people over the years. But while the concept of the video was nothing new, users over at the r/MrBeast community on Reddit couldn't help but question the nature of this particular competition.

"I've defended him for a while but you really can't justify this," one commenter wrote.

"When the thumbnail says 'win a jet' but the episode feels like 'how far can we push OSHA before the upload finishes,' something's off," another user quipped.

"This video was a big miss for me," a third commenter shared.

