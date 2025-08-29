MrBeast sparks backlash after latest challenge: 'All his stunts are to further increase his own wealth'

"Silly of you to believe he ever cared."

In one of MrBeast's recent YouTube videos, he challenged a pilot, Armando, to survive 100 days trapped in a private jet. If the pilot could make it, he would be able to keep the $2.5 million jet.

The video has ignited backlash online, as many believe the endless challenges presented by MrBeast are becoming a way for the creator to earn views, rather than expand on his previous philanthropic brand.

In the past, the famous YouTuber has donated large sums of money to those struggling with housing insecurity, raised funds to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the oceans, and planted 20 million trees. However, this video has been accused of contradicting his values.

One Reddit poster asked whether the creator had abandoned all his past values of helping the environment. Redditors did not hold back in their opinions.

"He doesn't care about the environment and never has," wrote one. "All his stunts are to further increase his own wealth."

Indeed, this particular stunt raises questions about MrBeast's priorities, especially since private jets are six times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights. They are also considered one of the worst carbon-emitting modes of transport, as they emit far more carbon per passenger.

According to one comment, MrBeast has claimed that he is planting trees to offset the carbon from the private jet stunt. Still, offsetting the amount of pollution emitted by private jets through tree planting pales in comparison to the overwhelming amount of carbon generated by jets.

Studies suggest that reversing emissions and pollution through planting trees is virtually impossible, implying that trillions of trees would need to be planted to mitigate climate change, a feat that is largely considered impossible. Instead, researchers encourage mitigating the amount of fossil fuels used globally.

Anthropocene Magazine wrote, "We can't plant our way out of climate change. The only way to avoid disaster is to cut our carbon dioxide emissions–much faster and much more deeply than we've managed to wrap our heads around to date."

Redditors expressed their anger at the video, which led to a backlash against many of MrBeast's philanthropic endeavors.

"Silly of you to believe he ever cared," wrote another commenter. "Nothing other than money and ego matters to this guy."

