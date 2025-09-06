  • Business Business

YouTube star faces backlash after sharing video of lavish trip: 'I'm screaming'

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: iStock

YouTuber Sourav Joshi is under fire after posting a video of himself and his family on a private jet.

A Reddit user shared an Instagram reel Joshi posted in r/InstaCelebsGossip.

Does content creation / youtube make you so much money? This is like insane - Sourav Joshi took is family on a private jet.
byu/Alive-Walrus5773 inInstaCelebsGossip

The video shows Joshi boarding a private jet with his family. On the jet, they all cut a cake, and a table had various foods and a note from YouTube on it.

"Just a small reminder of how far you've come — 35 million hearts and still growing, one step at a time," the note read. "Bon Voyage and Happy Landings!" 

Even though the gesture was generous, jet flights cost a lot of money. EvoJets said private jets can go from anywhere between $1,200 to $10,000 per billable flight hour.

That's a lot to spend on something that's harmful to our atmosphere.

A 2024 study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, and summarized by PBS, found that the average private jet flight burns at least 239 gallons of fuel an hour. 

Based on that, the study calculated the environmental impact of private jet flights. It discovered that a flight just over two hours long emits the same pollution that one person emits in a year.

This pollution adds up over time. The study also found that 3,500 private jet flights were tied to five global events between 2022 and 2023. Those flights put 35,600 tons of carbon into our air, and they were mostly taken by very wealthy people.

Taking a private jet flight might seem fun. However, if people keep taking them, we'll have to spend more money on cleaning the air in the future. Keeping our air clean also keeps us healthy and can lower temperatures.

As for Joshi's video, a couple of people complained in the comments about the flight.

"I'm screaming in carbon emissions," one Reddit user commented.

Another person said, "Everyday feeling guilty about the amount of waste I must have created in my lifetime and then seeing this!"

