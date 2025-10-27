Onlooker captures photo of popular YouTuber's extravagant new purchase: 'He needed to write it off'

Private jets are used by a tiny fraction of flyers yet emit massive amounts of planet-warming gas per trip and are one of the major examples of luxury travel directly causing rising global temperatures. A Reddit user posted in r/LinusTechTips claiming to have spotted a plane registered as "LTT," linked to Canadian YouTuber Linus Sebastian and his tech channel.

In the thread, "Gaming Private Jet," they wrote, "[Remember] Linus talking about buying a Private Jet and [building] a gaming setup into it? Just [spotted] one [registered] as LTT."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor noted it was a 3-year-old Cessna Citation Latitude that was seen in Zurich on its way to Dublin and Brussels. A couple of commenters theorized about a possible jet-related sponsorship deal from a wrap-firm, or Linus turning the plane into an airborne gaming rig. But none of the comments seem to specifically address the climate burden that private jets bring.

Data compiled by Our World in Data shows the transport sector accounts for roughly 16.2% of planet-warming gas, and aviation specifically forms part of that tally even though it's smaller in volume. Every private jet trip compounds that share. Private jets emit significantly more planet-warming gas per passenger than commercial flights, raising the per-capita footprint in a sector that already causes a lot of climate damage, according to Converge for Climate.

Meanwhile, on a positive note, startups such as Heart Aerospace and Electra are developing hybrid or fully electric aircraft to cut short-haul flight pollution output, with the Electra model requiring almost no runway. According to Heart Aerospace, the ES-30 model promises a reduction in planet-warming gases on short routes and is part of a mission to "democratize and decarbonize" air travel. These innovations prove there are alternatives to traditional private jet use and show that less wasteful flight options are possible.

Commenters under the thread shared their thoughts despite not explicitly mentioning the environmental impact:

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"That's the plane Linus got head of Customer Service, Nick Light instead of the Rivian. It's their new office," one commenter teased, pointing out the absurdity of a full private jet as opposed to an EV that could have been a smarter option all around.

"Dbrand must've given Linus another sack of money and he needed to write it off," another commenter wrote in the thread

"When's cooling a pc with a jet engine coming?" a third user joked under Linus' comment about having a "gamer jet" in common with Taylor Swift.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.