Microsoft user sues company after old operating system is discontinued: 'Microsoft's conduct is deceptive'

A Southern California man has filed a complaint against Microsoft alleging that the tech giant is discontinuing support for Windows 10 to maximize profits and dominate the AI market.

Court documents filed in San Diego Superior Court and made available by Courthouse News Service allege that "Microsoft's attempt to monopolize the generative AI market has wide-reaching consequences beyond the race to achieve market dominance."

The plaintiff, Lawrence Klein, said in the suit that Microsoft's business strategy would jeopardize data security for millions of users, including people who aren't Microsoft customers. According to StatCounter, nearly 43% of Windows users still rely on Windows 10.

"Microsoft's conduct is deceptive, as consumers purchase and rely on Microsoft's software expecting sustained support and functionality, only to discover that planned obsolescence undermines reliability and longevity," the suit states.

The complaint adds that Microsoft also leaves people in the dark about when its products will fall victim to planned obsolescence — a tactic that involves designing goods to eventually fall into disuse. Apple and Whirlpool are other brands accused of employing planned obsolescence, making consumers spend money they would have otherwise kept in their bank accounts.

While an immediate drain on the wallet is certainly a major concern — particularly at a time when the prices of everyday essentials, like groceries, are skyrocketing — planned obsolescence can also have long-term consequences for public health and the environment.

The World Health Organization calls e-waste "one of the fastest-growing solid waste streams in the world," and less than 23% of that waste is formally collected and recycled.

This is a pressing concern because e-waste contains hazardous substances such as dioxins, lead, and mercury — all of which are linked to brain damage and other health problems. When companies design items to become obsolete, they contribute to the rapid growth of this dangerous waste stream, making it more challenging for those taking action to limit e-waste.

In his complaint, Klein is asking for a judge to require Microsoft to "continue providing support for Windows 10 without additional fees or conditions until the number of devices running the operating system falls below a reasonable threshold, thereby ensuring that consumers and businesses are not unfairly pressured into unnecessary expenditures and cybersecurity risks."

Microsoft did not respond to Courthouse News Service's request for comment after Klein filed the lawsuit. A Microsoft spokesperson told The Cool Down in response to a separate (and informal) Windows 10 obsolescence complaint that "updating the operating system and hardware requirements is essential to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated security threats."

"We continue to see cyberattacks increasing in both volume and complexity around the world," the spokesperson wrote. "Outdated software creates opportunities for cybercriminals, raising the risk of intrusion, ransomware, and data loss."

The spokesperson added that the company encourages consumers to participate in its trade-in and recycling programs.

