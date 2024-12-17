iPhone user sparks debate after device becomes ruined following mandatory update: 'This is just ridiculous'

An iPhone user has a bone to pick with Apple after an iOS update rendered their device unusable, and it appears the frustrating issue is widespread.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/applesucks community, the iPhone user explained that the trouble began when they installed the 17.5.1 update earlier this year on their iPhone 13 from 2021, and ultimately, nothing could be done to revive their device.

"I updated it at night and went to bed. The next day, my phone screen starts glitching, and my keyboard was not working at all when I tried typing," the original poster shared. "All of a sudden, the phone completely shuts off and turns black."

The poster said they could still receive phone calls and text messages; however, that wasn't much good without the ability to see their screen. First, they took the device to Best Buy, where they purchased the device, in hopes the store's Geek Squad could solve the problem.

"The guy basically told me he saw 6 iPhones THIS MONTH that had the same issue," the OP shared. After the Geek Squad couldn't do anything, Apple's Genius Bar team told the OP the problem was unfixable.

"[Genius Bar] said it's an issue when the phone doesn't have enough space it essentially bricks itself," the OP explained, mentioning in an update that the team redirected them to a shop that may be able to fix the iPhone 13 in several days. However, that may be little solace since the OP had already shelled out cash for a new device.

"I will complain to Apple until I'm at least somewhat reimbursed because this is just ridiculous," they wrote.

"Sorry this happened to you. More Apple shenanigans again," one commenter replied. "It is why I stopped using iPhones."

Why is this important?

It is unclear whether planned obsolescence was part of Apple's plan with the 17.5.1 update hitting older devices like this Redditor's iPhone 13. While fully bricking a phone that is only three years old was probably not intentional, planned obsolescence is a business strategy that involves designing products with limited shelf lives and repairability to drive sales and profit, and it's something Apple has been accused of many times.

In the past, Apple has admitted that its updates have slowed down older iPhones, resulting in a class action lawsuit, according to a 2017 report by Forbes. The company agreed to $310 to $510 million in settlements in 2020 and began payouts in early 2024, per the Hill.

With cell phones a crucial part of communication in today's world, losing the ability to keep in touch with loved ones and business contacts is frustrating enough before taking into account the time and money spent to deal with prematurely broken devices. However, this business tactic also contributes to the rapidly growing global problem of electronic waste.

According to the World Health Organization, 2022 saw more than 68 million tons of hazardous e-waste discarded, and less than 25% of it was properly disposed of or recycled. Informal disposal can result in toxic materials like lead entering the planet's waterways and soil.

Is Apple doing anything to reduce e-waste?

The company's trade-in program lets consumers turn in their old iPhones and computers for store credit toward a new device, and if an item isn't eligible for credit, Apple says it will recycle it for free.

While this is a positive step toward protecting the planet (and Apple is hardly the only tech company accused of planned obsolescence), critics might argue the program is an attempt at greenwashing after continued allegations of planned obsolescence. In 2023, France opened an investigation into the tech giant over "misleading commercial practices," according to France24.

What can be done about e-waste more broadly?

Swapping your old electronics for store credit and cash is one way to help limit the amount of e-waste polluting our planet. Along with Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Staples, and Dell are among the companies with such programs.

You can also score deals on electronics by purchasing items secondhand and use your purchasing power to support brands with environmentally friendly practices.

