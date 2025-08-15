Microsoft customer calls out ridiculous company policy that will render thousands of devices useless: 'Disgusting'

A frustrated computer user took to Reddit to voice concerns about Microsoft's Windows 11 system requirements, which will leave millions of functioning computers without security updates.

What happened?

In the r/pcmasterrace subreddit, a Redditor shared their frustration about their mother's perfectly functional eight-year-old Dell laptop.

Despite handling all her computing needs (browsing Chrome, printing documents, and offering several hours of battery life), the machine won't qualify for Windows 11 when Windows 10 support ends in October 2025.

"Does anyone else find the amount of e-waste Microsoft are about to create disgusting?" the user asked, explaining their parents' plan to buy a new computer despite the current one working flawlessly.

One IT professional commented, "My concern is that I am in charge of a fleet of computers and I've heard Microsoft can drop support if you don't follow their rules, so I'm stuck replacing machines."

Why is forced obsolescence concerning?

When functioning computers are discarded because they can't run new software, it wastes the labor, energy, and production costs that went into creating them.

Electronic waste carries a unique burden compared to other forms of pollution. While plastic bottles might clutter landscapes, discarded electronics leak toxic materials into soil and water while squandering valuable components.

The financial impact hits hardest for seniors on fixed incomes and small businesses managing computer fleets. Replacing functional equipment drains budgets that could support other needs.

Is Microsoft doing anything about this?

Microsoft has defended its Windows 11 requirements as necessary for security features. The company offers Extended Security Updates for Windows 10, though these come with additional costs.

The tech giant has made some sustainability commitments, pledging to become carbon negative by 2030. However, these efforts ring hollow when company policies push millions of working computers toward disposal.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

Communities across the country are fighting back against forced obsolescence.

Some users are exploring Linux operating systems that breathe new life into older machines. Others are learning that computers deemed "obsolete" by manufacturers often function well for years with basic maintenance.

For electronics that need to be replaced, Trashie's Tech Take Back Box makes responsible recycling simple. This program recovers and repurposes valuable materials rather than letting them contaminate landfills.

Refurbished computers are another option. These devices cost less than new models and perform everyday tasks comparably. By choosing refurbished options, consumers send a message that functional technology shouldn't become waste just because newer versions exist.

