Study pinpoints unexpected cause of spiking food prices: 'People are noticing'

Grocery bills are climbing around the world, and new research is pointing to one big reason why. A global study has linked dramatic spikes in staple food prices to extreme weather events that have become more frequent and intense in recent years.

What's happening?

As reported by the Deccan Herald, the study, led by the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre, looked at 16 examples across 18 countries between 2022 and 2024, finding that extreme weather — from record heat to unprecedented rainfall — repeatedly triggered sudden jumps in food prices.

A May 2024 heat wave helped push the cost of onions and potatoes in India up by more than 80% in just a few months. In California and Arizona, vegetable prices also soared 80% in late 2022 after a summer of drought and water shortages. In the European Union, olive oil prices jumped 50% year over year by January 2024 because of a prolonged drought in southern Europe.

Why are rising food prices concerning?

Price spikes like these hit low-income households the hardest, often forcing families to settle for cheaper, less nutritious food. Researchers warn that this shift can contribute to serious health problems over time, including heart disease and diabetes. And while the 2023/2024 El Niño may have supercharged recent weather events, scientists say their growing frequency and severity likely stem from human activity, which is adding more heat-trapping pollution to the atmosphere.

With food costs already straining budgets in many countries, these volatile grocery prices can make it even harder for people to put healthy meals on the table.

"Until we get to net-zero emissions, extreme weather will only get worse, and it's already damaging crops and pushing up the price of food all over the world," said study author Maximillian Kotz, per the Deccan Herald. "People are noticing, with rising food prices No. 2 on the list of climate impacts they see in their lives, second only to extreme heat itself."

What's being done about it?

Researchers around the world emphasize that until we minimize our contributions to planet-warming pollution, weather extremes and the higher food prices they cause will likely only get worse. In the meantime, governments, farmers, and supply chain managers are exploring ideas like diversifying crops, making irrigation more efficient, and other strategies to help cushion against supply disruptions.

For shoppers at home, planning ahead can help ease the pinch at the checkout line. By shopping smarter at the grocery store, you can save money while still eating well. While these solutions can't control the weather, they can help communities adapt to our warming planet and build resilience.

