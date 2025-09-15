Videos of massive yachts owned by Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Jordan spark debate: 'A toy compared to Zuck's'

A "massive" celebrity yacht has caught the ire of some members of a Reddit community.

In the subreddit r/yachtporn, a user gawked at a vessel they believed was owned by Mark Zuckerberg. Some eagle-eyed viewers noted that it looked more like the M'Brace, which Superyacht Fan lists as belonging to Michael Jordan.

Still, the post inspired discussion of Zuck's superyacht, Launchpad. The boat measures 390 feet and has an annual running cost of about $30 million, according to Superyacht Fan. One person shockingly said that Jordan's boat was "a toy compared to Zuck's."

Others expressed their distaste for the luxury vessels, which they believed embodied the issue of global wealth inequality. The superyachts and private jets of the ultrarich affect the environment and the health of everyday people.

A 2024 study from Oxfam found that the habits of the world's wealthiest have an outsized impact on the well-being of the global population. Nearly two dozen superyachts that the charity analyzed produced 5,672 tons of carbon annually. It would take the average human 860 years to produce the same amount. These vessels are also putting out more pollution than the average private jet, according to Oxfam.

Pollution can have negative impacts on our brains, hearts, and lungs. It contributes to heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere that exacerbate extreme weather events that harm global communities. It is critical for all people, including the wealthiest in the world, to educate themselves on climate issues. It is the best way to help mitigate these effects.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, users continued to criticize the celebrity vessels. Several people remarked on the observation deck of Zuckerberg's Launchpad, which one person said "spoils her lines."

"Agreed, yet it fits Zuck perfectly — it's tacky and enables spying on others while hiding behind a veil of secrecy," another said.

