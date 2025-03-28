Scientists make disturbing discovery after testing air in different homes: 'There is an urgent need to assess'

  • Tech Tech

These findings suggest that those with asthma and COPD have a heightened response.

There has long been much concern about how plastic bottles, containers, and other products impact the environment. However, professionals and scientists are raising new concerns about tiny plastic particles — less than 5 millimeters in size — called microplastics.

These tiny particles prompted a study investigating how inhaled microplastic fibers affect nasal cells in those with respiratory issues.

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the study stated, "There is an urgent need to assess the health impacts of microplastics on the respiratory tract."

What's happening?

The study aimed to evaluate microplastics' effects on those with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — a lung disease that causes long-term breathing problems — compared to healthy individuals.

Researchers discovered those with asthma and COPD exhibited gene expression changes and inflammatory responses when exposed to microplastics, while healthy individuals had minimal changes. They also found that microplastic exposure impacted the biological processes and nasal barrier of both study groups.

These findings suggest that those with asthma and COPD have a heightened response to inhaled microplastics compared to healthy individuals. Microplastics in the environment could lead to worsening respiratory conditions, and further research is necessary. 

Why is this study important?

Large and small plastic items create microplastics as they break down. Microplastics are also the result of intentional manufacturing for specific purposes, like microbeads in personal care products and plastic glitter.

These microscopic bits of plastic pollute freshwater, oceans, soil, and air. Their widespread presence has the potential to cause harm to wildlife and humans. Studies indicate they can cause DNA and oxidative damage, as well as changes in gene activity.

What's being done to prevent microplastic pollution?

Research and studies were the necessary first steps to bring awareness to the scientific community and the public. These studies have resulted in scientists and companies taking steps to reduce microplastic pollution.

University of British Columbia scientists are working on creating a material to filter plastics from drinking water. At the same time, sustainable brands are making improvements to their manufacturing processes to reduce microplastic pollution.

There are other ways to prevent microplastic pollution, and they begin at home. Ditch the bottled water and look for products with little to no plastic packaging. Avoid microwaving food in plastic containers and use reusable food containers. Finally, choose clothing made of natural fibers instead of synthetics.

