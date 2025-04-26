Billionaire sparks backlash after docking massive yacht in nation's capital: 'Someone call an orca pod'

"That boat cost more than I expect my lifetime earnings to be."

It's no secret the ultra-wealthy have an outsized influence on the political process, but an image of a billionaire's megayacht docked in Washington, D.C., felt a little too on the nose for some social media users.

A thread on r/washingtondc showed an image of the luxury yacht, captioned, "I knew there was some money in DC but this is some serious F U money." The post prompted a lively discussion about the garish display of wealth.

One commenter added some more information: "Saw it last weekend. Looked it up. $50 million yacht. That boat cost more than I expect my lifetime earnings to be!"

Another pointed out that the upkeep costs alone are wildly out of reach for the average person, writing, "Costs more to pay for yearly maintenance than whatever your salary is."

Another comment linked to an article that gave details about the owner. A few users scoffed at the description of the owner's lifestyle.

The thread highlights an important discussion about the environmental impact of luxury forms of travel like mega-yachts and private jets. A study by Oxfam, "Carbon Inequality Kills," examined the environmental impact of the ultra-rich. The world's top 10% account for half of all carbon emissions, and the wealthiest have a much greater impact still.

Perhaps the most jarring statistic of all was the revelation that if everyone consumed in the same manner as the world's 50 richest people, the world's remaining carbon budget to stay within 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit would be depleted in two days.

At nearly 200 feet in length, the boat pictured is actually rather tame by the standards of the world's richest. For instance, it's small enough to avoid Naples' ban on yachts over 75 meters (246 feet) from docking.

But in the absence of meaningful legislation to rein in the lifestyles of the ultra-wealthy, nature may just find a way to resolve the problem.

"Someone call an orca pod," a commenter quipped, referring to the series of incidents by killer whales off the Iberian coast.

