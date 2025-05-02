Medical student makes disturbing discovery about popular kitchen item used in restaurants: 'Customers have to be safe'

"If we find that plastic is hurting people, we've got to make change."

Microplastics can end up in our food in a number of ways, including through plastic cutting boards, according to one medical student who wants restaurants to stop using them.

What's happening?

University of Nevada, Las Vegas medical student Joshua Khorsandi is campaigning with Las Vegas city officials for a law that would require restaurants to swap their plastic cutting boards with those made from other materials such as wood, according to KLAS. His reason? Plastic boards can contaminate food with microplastics.

"I'm kind of a health freak," Khorsandi told the station. "I really care about what I put into my body, and when I saw that they were cutting chicken, fish, meats, everything on plastic cutting boards, it immediately was like a light bulb in my brain to try to fix that."

While the Southern Nevada Health District released a statement saying that both wood and plastic boards are acceptable, local restaurant owner Vincent Rotolo said he'll do whatever is asked of him.

"I do support whatever the health department thinks is going to be safe for all of our customers. That's the main thing," Rotolo told KLAS. "Customers have to be safe, and if we find that plastic is hurting people, we've got to make change, and if we find that plastic is OK, then we keep going forward."

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that are created as larger plastics break down. A 2023 study found that cutting boards are a significant source of microplastics in human food, and the research team said the issue "requires careful attention."

Microplastics are also commonly found in our drinking water, along with soil, air, and fish. For instance, one team of researchers found a range of 72 to 4,368 microplastic particles per gallon in bottled and tap water in Toulouse, France.

Scientists are still investigating how these plastic particles can affect our bodies, though mounting evidence suggests adverse health outcomes. One study indicated that microplastics can affect the functioning of a nervous system connected to digestion. Another paper linked them to chronic kidney disease.

What's being done about microplastics?

You can decrease the amount of microplastics being introduced into the environment by reducing the amount of plastic you use, especially single-use plastics. For instance, consumers can opt for a reusable water bottle instead of bottled water.

To that end, a number of plastic alternatives are popping up, including those made from ingredients such as food waste and plant cells. Major companies are even testing materials to decrease their plastic footprints. Pepsi, for example, is working on reusable packaging that could replace its traditional plastic bottles.

As far as microplastics in our water, scientists have discovered a handful of new methods to remove them. One team found that simply boiling and then filtering water could get rid of nearly 90% of plastic particles. Another group of researchers says that using a combination of sawdust and plant-based materials could remove up to 99.9% of microplastics from water.

