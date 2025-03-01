Scientists make disturbing new discovery while testing drinking water: 'No place left ... that's not contaminated'

Scientists have found a new way to detect the smallest and most dangerous microplastics in our drinking water and are calling on the European Union to update its drinking water limits.

What's happening?

A team of scientists used a new method to analyze microplastics in both bottled and tap water in Toulouse, France, and found a range of 72 to 4,368 microplastic particles per gallon. Euronews summarized the findings, explaining that most of these were "fine microplastics," which the researchers defined as particles measuring under 20 microns.

The European Union currently has a detection limit of 20 microns, which first author Oskar Hagelskjaer told the publication "makes very little sense" in light of the findings.

The authors stated in the study's abstract, "Importantly, 98 and 94% of [microplastics] measured less than 20 and 10 [microns] in diameter, respectively, demonstrating the importance of small [microplastic] inclusion in potable water analyses and regulation."

Bethanie Carney Almroth, a Sweden-based ecotoxicology expert, called microplastics "a very pervasive problem," in response to the study, telling Euronews that there's "no place left on the planet that's not contaminated."

Why is this study important?

According to the research team, these finer microplastics are more likely to pass through the intestine into the blood and organs.

Microplastics, which are produced when larger plastics break down, are already pervasive in our environment. While scientists are still trying to understand how they affect our bodies, several studies suggest adverse health outcomes.

For instance, one study indicated that microplastics can affect the functioning of a nervous system connected to digestion. Another paper linked them to chronic kidney disease.

What's being done about microplastics?

In a bid to cut down on plastic pollution, England and France have banned plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout, and India banned a selection of single-use plastics in 2022. Plus, scientists are discovering innovative methods to remove these plastic particles from water.

For instance, researchers in Australia have created an absorbent in the form of a powder additive that attracts microplastics and dissolved pollutants. They say it can do the job in about an hour and has the power to remove microplastics that are 1,000 times smaller than those currently detectable. Another method can remove over 99.9% of pollutants — including microplastics — within 10 seconds.

You can help by avoiding single-use plastics as much as possible. For instance, carry a reusable water bottle, bring a reusable shopping bag to the market, and bring your own to-go containers to restaurants, especially if they aren't made of plastic.

