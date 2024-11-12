Dumpster diver shares unbelievable discovery in trash outside retail store: 'The manager forgot to lock their dumpster'

"But it's sad that they don't donate all that."

After a Marshalls store left its dumpster unlocked one night, a dumpster diver was both surprised and thrilled with her haul worth hundreds of dollars.

What's happening?

TikToker GlamourDDive (@glamourddive), who shares her dumpster diving adventures with her two million followers, scored big in the bin of the popular off-price retailer Marshalls.

"The manager forgot to lock their dumpster," GlamourDDive explains before showcasing her finds to her followers.

While there were some damaged items, the store had also tossed perfectly good products — many with the tags still on — including a $108 pink Barbie Steve Madden purse, a $148 Michael Kors winter apparel set, adorable black fuzzy Ugg earmuffs, unopened makeup, and more.

"Some nice finds," one person wrote.

"Awesome finds," another agreed. "But it's sad that they don't donate all that."

Why is this important?

Dumpster diving — that is, salvaging items from the trash that would otherwise be sent to landfills — is a popular trend in which consumers scour bins behind retail shops, residential areas, and other sites for kitchen appliances, toys, food, electronics, and more.

Clips from content creators such as GlamourDDive, who resells many of her finds online at a steep discount, are thrilling for those who love a good deal.

However, they also highlight the incredible amount of waste occurring every single day, contributing to expanding landfills and the production of planet-warming gases such as methane as items sit there. (Not to mention that production and transport processes also generate pollution.)

"My enjoyment of dumpster diving has helped me open my eyes to the waste that is involved in everyday retail and corporations!" GlamourDDive writes on her website.

While GlamourDDive was lucky to find undamaged goods at Marshalls, some brands go so far as to destroy them so that others can't use them. For example, according to Vox, luxury brand Burberry ruined $36.8 million worth of merchandise several years ago — a strategy it said was to "preserve its reputation of exclusivity."

Is Marshalls doing anything to reduce product waste?

The off-price retailer is part of TJX Companies, a Fortune 100 company with more than 5,000 stores across nine countries. Its portfolio includes other popular stores such as discount retailer T.J. Maxx, home furnishing store HomeGoods, and outdoor apparel branch Sierra.

The environmental sustainability section on the Marshalls website lists initiatives from TJX, including a program aiming to divert 85% of its operational waste from landfills by 2027 (it diverted 81% in 2024, suggesting it is making progress on that goal after diverting 75% of waste the year prior and 69% the year before that).

Other planet-friendly initiatives include the adoption of renewable energy, with 31% of power coming from non-polluting sources in 2024. Marshalls intends to use clean energy for 100% of its electricity by the end of the decade.

While the company has a robust section detailing operational waste reduction, including recycling hangers and cardboard boxes, The Cool Down couldn't find any specifics on plans to limit the volume of usable merchandise sent directly from store to dumpster.

What can be done about retail waste more broadly?

Before buying new, consider whether you truly need an item or if there's an alternative way to obtain it. For some, dumpster diving might be the way to do it — just make sure you're following local regulations.

Every state allows dumpster diving, but some properties might have trespassing laws that would render a particular bin off-limits. Gloves and a flashlight are safety gear to consider, and, of course, make sure you stay away from anything marked as hazardous material.

Other ways to combat retail waste include shopping secondhand, mending clothes, and decluttering your house by swapping unwanted items for rewards points or cash. Actions such as these are all part of using your purchasing power to make your voice heard by corporations.

