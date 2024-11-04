Dumpster diver makes incredible discovery after peeking into neighborhood dumpster: 'I can't believe it was thrown out'

You've likely heard the saying: "One man's trash is another man's treasure." Well, that adage is especially true when the so-called "trash" isn't actually trash.

The subreddit r/DumpsterDiving is filled with posts by lucky people who have found gems among the garbage people throw away. A recent example of such luck comes from a Redditor who found a Margaritaville blender while dumpster diving. The pristine appliance appeared to be brand-new with no signs of wear.

"This thing retails for $200 to $300," the Redditor wrote in their post. "Crazy! Smelled new and looked new!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The same blender is available for about $210 on Amazon or about $250 on Kohl's website.

One commenter asked if the appliance worked and said: "You scored big time!"

The original poster responded: "Yes, it sure does! It clearly was never used!"

"Wow, I'm so jealous. It works too," another commenter wrote. "I can't believe it was thrown out. Nice save!"

"Dumpster diving" for useful household appliances, electronics, furniture, food, and more can benefit the planet by giving perfectly good items a second life.

Salvaging functioning products from the trash can also save you money on buying items new, which is why many low-income individuals turn to dumpster diving as a survival tactic.

However, it is important to be cautious while dumpster diving — you may run into harmful items like broken glass or spoiled and recalled products while sorting through trash.

Some dumpsters may also be on private property where trespassing is illegal. Though dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, you'll want to check your state and local ordinances to make sure you are on the right side of the law.

Proper precautions considered, there's no doubt that dumpster diving can yield incredible deals while reducing the environmental impacts of other people's waste. Just be safe and intentional if you give it a go. You may find your next favorite kitchen appliance.

