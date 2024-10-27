Man calls out upsetting store policy after making discovery in dumpster: 'You guys are not going to believe this'

The self-proclaimed king of dumpster diving was shocked after discovering bins behind discount store Five Below were filled with toys that seemed to have been destroyed by employees.

What's happening?

TikToker Dumpster Dive King (@dumpsterdiveking) was disheartened by the "pathetic" policy that apparently led the discount retailer to render dumpsters' worth of toys unusable.

"You guys are not going to believe this … The employees broke all of those toys," the TikToker says, taking his 4 million-plus followers on a tour of the bins behind the store.

The dumpsters contain inoperable toy guns like gel blasters, slashed and deflated soccer and basketballs, a snapped baseball bat, and more. Dumpster Dive King even found some purposely unwrapped and now inedible chocolate.

"Tell you something right now, start donating your stuff," he says.

Other TikTokers also couldn't believe the amount of unnecessary waste in the dumpsters.

"Bro, what if someone wanted those?" one person asked.

"That's just sad," another said.

Why is this important?

Throwing away toys doesn't just keep others from enjoying them, as multiple TikTokers pointed out in the comments section. From production to transportation, the toy industry needs energy to operate, and it is the most plastic-intensive sector globally, according to The World Counts.

Generally, plastics are made from highly polluting dirty fuels. Furthermore, they don't break down naturally — instead, chipping into tiny particles known as microplastics that scientists have linked to an array of health complications, including reproductive issues and cancer.

If that isn't worrying enough, when retailers destroy items rather than donating them or giving them a second life, the products typically end up as litter or in dumps, releasing heat-trapping gases like methane as they decompose over decades to hundreds of years.

Why would Five Below throw the toys in the dumpster?

Retailers across the United States do take action to prevent defective, damaged, or unsafe items from circulating, but to Dumpster Dive King's knowledge, none of the products in the discount store's dumpsters were part of a mass recall.

One TikToker speculated that the company may have intentionally damaged overstocked products to recoup the money.

For its part, Five Below states on its website that it aims "to prove it doesn't have to be expensive for our customers to go green."

To reduce plastic waste, it has encouraged shoppers to take items home in its reusable tote bags, selling more than 30 million of them at the checkout. However, The Cool Down couldn't find any information regarding its policies around toy disposal, and the latest video may damage some consumers' trust in Five Below's stated sustainability goals.

What can I do to reduce waste more broadly?

If unwanted items are accumulating in your home, you don't have to turn to the dumpster right away. Many companies offer rewards programs or cash for old electronics, sports equipment, clothing, and more. Donating to certain organizations may even qualify you for a tax break.

Using your purchasing power to support plastic-free products is another way to help hold retailers and manufacturers accountable for their actions. Companies like Le Toy Van and Once-Kids even offer wood-based play sets for kids, while a toy subscription service is another savvy way to limit consumption of products that will soon be outgrown.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.