Passerby shares frustrating encounter with pile of illegally dumped garbage outside shop: 'It doesn't make sense to me'

After a pile of electronic waste caught their eye, a passerby took to Reddit to raise awareness about responsible repurposing and disposal of items.

What's happening?

In the r/DumpsterDiving community, a Redditor revealed how their haul infuriatingly didn't even make it into the dumpster. Instead, someone had tossed e-waste, including an iPhone 8 Plus and a 2017 Samsung Galaxy J5, on the ground to be hit by the rain.

"If you run a repair shop, take the time to leave at an e-waste center, and if you're a diver who breaks into bags, make sure you clean up after yourself," the original poster admonished, adding that they salvaged some items and picked up others to drop off at a recycling center.

One commenter thought a dumpster diver was after the cellphones' batteries, but the OP speculated that a repair shop was to blame for the irresponsible dump.

"Some of the batteries left were swollen. Some looked good," they explained. "It doesn't make sense to me why someone would strip them out. They usually start going bad after 2 years."

Another Redditor was grateful that the OP took action to clean up the area.

"Thank you for cleaning up and properly disposing [of] the pile," they wrote. "I sincerely appreciate people like you!"

Why is e-waste concerning?

Regardless of how the e-waste ended up on the ground, improper disposal is a public health hazard and a significant environmental issue.

As the World Health Organization explains, electronic items contain all sorts of toxic substances that humans are unlikely to come in contact with when the equipment is functioning properly. However, dumping or burning them can release metals such as lead into soil and water. Lead exposure is associated with organ damage, and it contributed to 1.5 million deaths in 2021.

Why would someone dump e-waste on the ground?

Without more information, it is unclear why someone left the old cellphones on the ground — which is arguably worse than leaving them in the incorrect dumpster (or at least just as bad). It is certain that e-waste is a growing global concern, though, with the WHO noting it's one of the fastest-growing solid waste streams worldwide.

Moreover, many discarded items are operational, highlighting how manufacturing new equipment may contribute to the overconsumption of precious resources.

"I have right now approximately 50 to 60 cellphones I found in a [span] of about 1 year, a mixture of all types from Androids to [iPhones] and everything in between," one commenter shared. "I have right now 7 backup cellphones I unlocked and get service on if I need to."

What can be done about e-waste more broadly?

Mindful consumption habits surrounding electronics can support efforts by major brands to reduce harmful electronic waste — and put money back into your wallet.

"Staples will give you credit when you recycle old tech, batteries, or ink," one commenter shared, referencing the office supply company's rewards program, which has helped the retailer recycle around 7,000 tons of e-waste and 19 million ink and toner cartridges since 2021.

Best Buy and Apple are among the other businesses with electronic trade-in programs, while sites such as Earth911 can help connect you with approved e-waste recycling centers.

