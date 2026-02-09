Shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of bizarre feature in mall bathroom: 'This is a nightmare'

A Redditor was flabbergasted by what they saw in a washroom recently and had to share it with the community at r/mildlyinteresting.

"Mirrors in the bathroom of a mall in Poland broadcast ads," the original poster wrote, alongside a photo.

Bathrooms are increasingly becoming a choice location for advertisers. Between video ads at urinals, on faucets, and even being built into mirrors, it seems like there are fewer and fewer places to enjoy peace.

Advertising has driven a sharp rise in unnecessary consumerism. Google has claimed that every dollar spent on ads has generated $2 in sales. To follow suit, ad spending has increased by 50% since 2019.

While the result of increased spending means less money in consumers' wallets for necessities, the costs don't end there. Manufacturing creates both local and atmospheric pollution. This can make waterways close to factories health hazards for anybody that relies on them.

Emissions, meanwhile, trap heat in the atmosphere, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns. These include natural disasters that incur steep property damage.

Downstream, the additional consumerism does loads of damage too. The accelerated purchasing pushes old items into waste streams, which has potential to pollute in ways similar to manufacturing. For example, clothes sent to landfills generate methane as they decompose.

Old items also shed microplastics, which infiltrate waterways and eventually end up in human food supplies. Once ingested, those particles can increase a wide range of health risks.

Curbing unnecessary spending is as simple as buying used. This keeps items out of landfills and avoids the need to buy something new. You can even help support the circular economy by putting your own gently loved items onto online marketplaces.

Reddit commenters absolutely hated the idea of ads being shown in washroom mirrors.

"Interesting? This is a nightmare," wrote one community member.

"Someone's definitely breaking that," replied another.

