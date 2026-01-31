Expert calls out leaders for failing to protect public from major health threat: 'Newer approaches need to play a role'

Malaysia has a big problem with smoking, and some public health experts say that the government is not doing enough to protect citizens.

What's happening?

Nearly 20% of all Malaysian adults smoke regularly, but the country doesn't provide enough resources for people trying to quit the habit, according to a report by Free Malaysia Today.

Like many other places, Malaysia mostly relies on marketing campaigns for preventing and quitting smoking. But when it comes to long-term solutions for people to sustain their smoking abstinence, it's falling short.

"Malaysia's tobacco control program focuses on preventing smoking, reducing initiation and supporting smokers to quit. However, there are limitations, and newer approaches need to play a role," said public health expert Dr. Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, per Free Malaysia Today.

"Traditional nicotine replacement therapies (such as patches and gum) are proven alternatives for smoking cessation. But real-world evidence shows that long-term uptake, sustained compliance and successful cessation rates remain relatively low," she said.

Why is it concerning?

Many people who used to smoke cigarettes have switched to e-cigarettes and vapes. As Dr. Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh explained, while these forms of nicotine are certainly not good for you, they can be used as a tool to help people curb their addiction to traditional cigarettes.

In 2026, Malaysia is planning a full ban on vapes and e-cigarettes, which could cause some users to return to cigarettes or black market products as a replacement.

It's a complicated issue because the popularization of vaping in young people has had a lot of negative consequences. If users view vapes as less harmful than traditional cigarettes, then they may indulge in them more and develop an addiction.

Disposable vape components are also generating significant toxic waste around the world, with mountains of single-use plastic and lithium batteries that aren't discarded properly.

What's being done about it?

Anti-smoking advocates are pushing for better product standards on e-cigarettes and vapes that are actually designed to protect public health.

Other countries like the U.K., Sweden, and New Zealand have tried this along with "age restrictions, quality controls, pre-market checks and content validation," and seen smoking rates drop as a result, according to Free Malaysia Today.

