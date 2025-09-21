Bizarre video of crab 'vaping' underwater sets social media ablaze: 'It looks funny, but it's the saddest thing'

A short clip of a crab clutching a turquoise vape underwater has left the internet divided.

While some joked about the crustacean, others see the viral moment as a heartbreaking reminder of just how much trash is ending up in our oceans.

What's happening?

The video, originally posted on X by NEXTA (@nexta_tv), shows a crab gripping a disposable vape and even appearing to puff on it. The bizarre sight was shared thousands of times across the platform.

🦀🚬 Nothing unusual — just a crab with a vape



The footage shows a sea creature that "picked up" a disposable vape and perfectly mimicked the habits of a typical office colleague.



Basically, that very same "guy from the smoke break," just in a crab's body. pic.twitter.com/dljnX6zW7l — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 22, 2025

"It looks funny, but it's the saddest thing … it's what humans are doing to Mother Earth," one commenter was quoted as saying in an article by The Blast. This sentiment echoes many who pointed out the reality behind the jokes.

The footage spread quickly across X and Instagram, racking up thousands of shares and fueling a mix of memes and concern.

Why is this concerning?

The viral clip demonstrates a serious issue: ocean pollution. According to United Nations data, between 75 million and 199 million tons of plastic are already floating in the world's oceans, with an additional 5 million to 12 million tons added each year.

Disposable vapes, like the one featured in this video, are a growing part of that problem.

These single-use devices contain plastics, toxic metals, and lithium batteries, which not only leach harmful chemicals into the environment but can also be deadly to animals that mistake them for food or tools.

This video isn't the first time someone online has spotted a discarded vape somewhere it doesn't belong. For instance, one beachgoer found a disposable vape buried in the sand, and another found not one, but two used vapes in their own yard.

Beyond pollution, vaping itself carries risks. In the U.S., youth use e-cigarettes more than any other tobacco product. Most vapes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm brain development in young people, according to health experts.

What's being done about disposable vapes?

Some governments are taking steps to reduce the harm of disposable vapes. Earlier this year, the United Kingdom implemented a nationwide ban on single-use vapes, citing both youth health concerns and the environmental damage caused by their waste.

Domestically, similar actions are being taken. Texas, for instance, enacted a similar ban on September 1.

On an individual level, small changes can help, too. Choosing reusable products, properly recycling electronics, and supporting local cleanups all reduce the chances of scenes like the "vaping crab" becoming more common.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.