Experts issue warning about common waste items that can spark fires: 'It can spread in seconds'

A waste company in Ireland has issued a warning about the proper disposal of batteries and electronics. It shared that throwing them in the household trash could lead to a fire.

What's happening?

According to Kildare Now, Clean Ireland Recycling launched a campaign highlighting the fire risks associated with batteries, vapes, and other electronics.

Unfortunately, electronics are now the leading cause of fires in the municipal waste stream, per the outlet. To address the issue, Clean Ireland Recycling introduced the Christmas STAR (Stop, Think And Recycle) program.

As electronic devices stop working or become obsolete, more e-waste keeps piling up. In fact, the World Health Organization explained that less than a quarter of e-waste produced in 2022 was formally recycled.

Improper electronic disposal "puts lives, property, the environment and businesses at risk," said Clean Ireland Recycling managing director Brian Lyons, per Kildare Now.

It's also important to consider how industries like vaping contribute to even more adverse outcomes, especially in younger people. Not only is vaping harmful to health, but it also contributes to the rise of single-use plastics, improperly discarded batteries, and toxic waste, which all can harm health, too.

Why is e-waste and battery recycling important?

"A fire can begin when a battery is compacted/pierced in a bin … producing intense heat and sudden flames," said Lyons, per Kildare Now. "Inside one of our trucks it can spread in seconds."

Additionally, improperly disposed of electronics and batteries can leach toxic chemicals into the environment, like heavy metals and flame retardants. These materials can contaminate our waterways and soil, potentially leading to human exposure, Dream E-Waste said.

Not to mention, improper disposal could also lead to data security concerns. If devices are not appropriately wiped or sent to the correct facilities, hackers could gain access to personal data stored on them, according to 4THBIN.

Plus, the raw materials used to make electronics are rare and valuable — like precious metals and cobalt, explained the Geneva Environment Network. Improper recycling means these materials can't be recovered, leading to more air-polluting mining.

What can we do about e-waste?

Recycling e-waste is the first step toward preventing issues such as household fires and chemical leaching. Fortunately, experts are working on plenty of ways to improve e-waste recycling, including metal filtration and upgrading circuit boards.

On a personal level, Dream E-Waste encourages people to use their electronics for as long as possible to extend their lifespan. If you decide to upgrade but your current devices still work, you could also donate them or give them to a friend.

4THBIN added that many retailers have takeback programs that allow people to return their old devices for free recycling. In some cases, they even offer discounts toward future purchases.

If you're not sure where to recycle e-waste or batteries in your area, visit Call2Recycle to find the nearest facility.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.