Elon Musk announces plans for 'Macrohard' company to rival software giant Microsoft: 'Purely AI'

"It's a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real!"

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again turned heads, this time by announcing that his AI company, xAI, is working to develop a version of software-giant Microsoft run exclusively on artificial intelligence.

"Join @xAI and help build a purely AI software company called Macrohard," Musk posted to his social network X. "It's a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real!"

While Musk has had a long history of trolling or making proclamations that have never come to fruition, there was some evidence that Macrohard was more than just an online joke.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website showed that xAI filed a trademark request for "macrohard" on Aug. 1, 2025.

The application requested exclusive use of the Macrohard name in the arena of "downloadable computer programs and downloadable computer software."

In his post, Musk explained why he believed an exclusively AI software company was a realistic possibility.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"In principle, given that software companies like Microsoft do not themselves manufacture any physical hardware, it should be possible to simulate them entirely with AI," he wrote.

Were Macrohard to become its own company, completely AI-run or not, it would become just the latest in a long list of Musk-led ventures, including xAI, Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X Corp, according to Business Insider.

Across his many ambitious projects, Musk increasingly has placed his focus on artificial intelligence and robotics.

Despite Tesla's being the No. 1 maker of EVs in the United States, Musk famously has said that Tesla's self-driving technology was "the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money and being worth basically zero," per The Washington Post.

Further, at a 2024 Tesla shareholder meeting, Musk boasted that he believed the company's Optimus robot could one day lead the company to a $25 trillion market capitalization, CNBC reported at the time.

As CNBC pointed out, when Musk made these remarks, the market capitalization for the entire S&P 500 was $45.5 trillion.

Musk himself has admitted to being "pathologically optimistic," per CNBC, about his own projects.

It's difficult to assess the potential energy impact of using AI to create an entire software company and operating system to compete with Microsoft. It may require a lot of energy and cooling resources for data centers to accomplish, though as is always the case with AI, if an AI project can save significant human time that could include human resources such as commuting, food, and drink that could be applied toward enabling people to do other work, at some point the scale can tip — of course, as long as the ends justify the means with a functional product.

In many cases, people have cited that AI has appeared impressive only to produce many flaws under the surface that rendered its use fruitless for a particular project. A famous example is a viral X post in which user @vasumanmoza jokingly summarized the results of using AI to refactor a code base: "It modularized everything. Broke up monoliths. Cleaned up spaghetti," they wrote.

"None of it worked. But boy was it beautiful."

While only time will tell whether Macrohard or some other exclusively AI-run software company poses a risk to the future of tech behemoths like Microsoft, one thing seems certain: Musk will continue to put his significant financial clout and social capital behind AI and robotics.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.