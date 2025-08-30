  • Business Business

Elon Musk shares bad news about Tesla model coveted by drivers: 'Might not ever'

by Sam Westmoreland
It's clear Musk has other plans.

CEO Elon Musk delivered bad news to American Tesla fans who were looking forward to getting their hands on the new edition of the Model Y that is being released in other parts of the world, according to Mashable.

What's happening?

The Model YL, a slightly larger, six-seat version of the Model Y, was released in several markets in mid-August. It is cheaper than the six-seat Model X and offers customers a larger, updated space for a higher price than the Model Y. 

However, Musk took to social media to say that the car won't be out in the United States until at least 2027, if it comes out at all. 

"This version of the Model Y doesn't start production in the U.S. until the end of next year," Musk wrote. "Might not ever, given the advent of self-driving in America." 

Why is the Model YL important?

The Model YL is available in China, and many expected it to get a wider global release, but it's clear Musk has other plans, especially in the U.S. 

Stateside, Tesla is focused on self-driving cars. Musk has shifted the company to the artificial intelligence-powered vehicles, and since the YL doesn't fit that bill, it's possible Tesla will stick to developing the Cybertaxi and Roadster

Because other countries have been slow to adopt self-driving technology, the YL is likely to be available in those markets sooner. 

As with other recent Tesla news, including falling sales and its damaged reputation, this update could be negative for the overall popularity of electric vehicles. That would be bad news for the environment, as EVs produce no tailpipe pollution and are far better for the environment than gas-powered vehicles. 

What's being done about the Tesla Model YL?

As of now, it seems there's little for American consumers to do but wait and hope. If Tesla's self-driving Cybertaxi plans come to fruition, it's unlikely the YL will arrive any time soon. If things go wrong, the earliest appearance will be 2027. 

In the meantime, those looking to upgrade to an electric vehicle still have tons of great options. Since EVs save drivers money and are better for the environment, your wallet and the planet will be grateful.

x