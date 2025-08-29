Elon Musk makes bold claim about imminent update to self-driving tech: 'It feels alive'

Following years of development and testing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company's Full Self-Driving capabilities are more human-like than ever.

According to Musk, the highly anticipated V14 FSD update will feature a major overhaul. This includes a tenfold increase in model parameters for significantly improved perception and prediction, which could lead to more human-like driving.

That's something the EV and tech company could surely benefit from after facing a lot of public scrutiny over the last year, with much of it around its FSD and Autopilot technologies, such as YouTuber Mark Rober's viral video showing a Tesla plow through a Looney Tunes-style fake wall, various reports of traffic issues during Robotaxi testing in Austin, Texas, and a new lawsuit over Robotaxi FSD safety disclosures.

In an Aug. 10 post on X, Musk offered a positive spin on the direction of the technology. "It's going through training & testing now," Musk wrote. "Once we confirm real-world safety of FSD 14, which we think will be amazing, the car will nag you much less."

Other key aspects of the upgrade will include better video quality and improved decision-making. The update will incorporate features that have been under development for the Robotaxi project.

In a recent interview, William Blair analyst Jed Dorsheimer discussed his takeaways from a number of Robotaxi rides. In a comparison to Waymo, Dorsheimer noted how Tesla's Robotaxi rides "felt a lot more like a person was driving."

While this can be seen as a victory for Tesla, Musk was quick to explain that Dorsheimer hadn't even experienced the latest update. "He was just on version 13. Version 14 is the second-biggest update to Tesla AI/Autopilot ever after V12. It feels alive," Musk noted.

While the jury is still out on how the update will perform in a large-scale release, it could give Tesla a much-needed boost. The electric vehicle manufacturer has experienced drops in sales throughout 2025. But as FSD technology improves, consumers may be more willing to give Tesla vehicles another look.

