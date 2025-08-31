President Trump signs order that could massively benefit Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos: 'Critical to economic growth'

"It doesn't mean that's possible, or that they have the authority to do so."

President Donald Trump has paved the way to reduce oversight and loosen regulations regarding the commercial space industry. Despite having an eye on innovation, the move is set to exclusively benefit some of the country's wealthiest people.

What's happening?

On Aug. 13, President Trump signed an executive order that directs the Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies to streamline regulations for the commercial space industry. "Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry" seeks further deregulation to allow for the industry to rapidly expand.

The order notes that by building on previous space exploration policies, the country can continue to advance technology development. "Ensuring that United States operators can efficiently launch, conduct missions in space, and reenter United States airspace is critical to economic growth, national security, and accomplishing Federal space objectives," the order reads.

However, the move may benefit a small number of immensely wealthy individuals and their pre-existing space exploration companies. By streamlining environmental reviews and launch permitting, the order directly helps companies with frequent launch schedules. Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin could become the biggest benefactors of the lighter restrictions.

Why does the deregulation of commercial space travel matter?

The executive order notes that all available authorities will be directed to "eliminate or expedite the Department of Transportation's environmental reviews for, and other obstacles to the granting of, launch and reentry licenses and permits." It's not clear how much authority the Secretary of Transportation would have in terms of tossing out regulations designed to protect the environment during space launches.

Regulations like the Coastal Zone Management Act and the National Environmental Policy Act require federal agencies like the FAA and NASA to assess the environmental impacts of space launches before issuing licenses or permits. Each legislation plays a large role in mitigating the impacts of rocket launches on air, water, and wildlife.

These reviews create a balance between industry growth and environmental protection, identifying potential damage from emissions, noise, and land use near launch sites. The administration appears to suggest the reviews are "hindering spaceport infrastructure development."

What's being done about Trump's executive order?

Dan Farber, an environmental law attorney with the University of California, Berkeley, argues that the Trump administration may be attempting to find a way to skirt established environmental law. Farber said that the executive order aligns "with their overall desire to eliminate environmental considerations and reviews."

Space launches can negatively impact the environment thanks to a number of harmful actions. These include increased atmospheric emissions, localized damage from noise and debris near launch sites, and the potential for long-term pollution from spent rocket stages and uncontrolled reentries.

Jared Margolis, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, spoke to the Guardian regarding the legal implications of the executive order. "The order is directing the transportation department to do whatever they can to avoid [the National Environmental Policy Act], but it doesn't mean that's possible, or that they have the authority to do so," Margolis said.

"It's a talking point to show he's supporting industry, but at the end of the day it's not something that can happen the way he says it can happen," Margolis added.

