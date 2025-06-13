Officials issue sweeping ban of popular party items — here are the details

The impact of these items is bigger than it seems.

Starting next year, Macau will take another step toward cutting plastic pollution by banning the import of three single-use items: cotton buds, balloon sticks, and inflatable cheer sticks.

The Macau Post Daily first reported the announcement, which Ip Kuong Lam, the director of the city's Environmental Protection Bureau, made on World Environment Day.

This marks the fifth phase of Macau's restrictions on single-use plastics, which began in 2021 with bans on items like Styrofoam containers and non-biodegradable straws. According to Ip, each round of regulations has led to a noticeable decrease in plastic waste, showing the value of steady progress and proving that consistent action can be effective.

The impact of these latest items is bigger than it seems, as the report noted that the city imports 2.4 million packs of plastic cotton buds, 100,000 balloon sticks, and 500,000 inflatable cheer sticks every year. Most are tossed out after a single use, often ending up on sidewalks or clogging local drains, and some break down into microplastics that linger for generations.

This new ban aims to stop that pollution at the source, keeping neighborhoods tidy, reducing strain on waste systems, and creating safer public spaces.

Luckily, bamboo and paper cotton buds do the job just as well, and reusable and compostable party supplies are widely available and equally festive.

Still, some vendors and event organizers worry about higher costs or limited access to alternatives. However, officials say they're exploring financial support programs to ease the transition and keep businesses moving forward.

Macau isn't alone in this, as New York and Seattle have banned foam and plastic food containers, improving local cleanliness. Canada has rolled out a national single-use plastic ban that's reshaping consumer habits.

For individuals, switching to refillable water bottles, choosing bulk items instead of prepackaged ones, or even participating in a take-back recycling program can make a real impact over time.

For individuals, switching to refillable water bottles, choosing bulk items instead of prepackaged ones, or even participating in a take-back recycling program can make a real impact over time.