Lawmakers propose sweeping ban that will have major impact on retailers: 'The time has come'

by Mandela Namaste
The movement has picked up steam in recent years.

In a big win for environmentalists, another state is considering a flat ban on plastic bags.

According to internal government memos, Pennsylvania state senator Judith Schwank has plans to introduce legislation that would prohibit the use of plastic bags by retailers statewide. Schwank shared that students from her district came to her with the proposal.

The movement to ban plastic bags has picked up lots of steam in recent years, from both the public and private sectors. Pennsylvania would be the ninth state to ban their use, while large companies like Aldi, Trader Joe's, and Walmart have already moved on from using them in their stores. In places where these bans have already been instituted, it doesn't seem like people miss them much, either. Sounds like a win-win policy all around.

All of this anti-plastic energy is right on time, as we continue to learn more and more about the effects of plastic on our environment.

State-wide plastic bag bans will cut down on litter polluting our communities, while also reducing the pollution stemming from the production and disposal of plastic bags. These bans are also a crucial step to reduce plastic waste and safeguard human health by preventing harmful pollution in oceans and waterways.

This is all without even mentioning the scourge of microplastics, the fragments of plastic that infiltrate everything from food to clothing and are linked to serious and deadly health issues. There are ways to defend against their proliferation, but it's very difficult, hence why a flat ban of one of the most widespread forms of plastic in society could be so beneficial.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

It is unclear when this bill will be formally presented to the Pennsylvania state Congress, but Schwank seems quite serious about passing it.

"Single-use plastic bags are one of the most common sources of litter within our Commonwealth. Plastic bags degrade slowly … and frequently break down into harmful microplastics," Senator Schwank wrote in a statement, per WTAJ. "The time has come to enact statewide policy addressing the consequences and harmful impacts of single-use plastics."

