Lawmakers announce sweeping ban on common restaurant items: 'Will be required to switch'

"We have given ample time to align with global best practices."

Lagos, a large Nigerian city home to more than 20 million people, has banned single-use plastics.

As Business Day reported, the government will start enforcing its plastic ban July 1.

Single-use straws, cutlery, bags, and other plastic items have contributed to environmental degradation in Lagos and other cities, especially on coasts, around the world. When plastics are discarded into the trash, they often end up in drainage systems and impact marine animal habitats.

Lagos' plastic ban follows its Styrofoam ban, which the city introduced in January 2024. Since then, city officials have worked with plastic-alternative producers and marketers to ease the transition for residents and businesses.

Officials are committed to enforcing the plastic ban with measurable compliance standards and penalizing those who violate it.

"This is about environmental responsibility. We have given ample time to align with global best practices. What is unacceptable elsewhere cannot become standard in Lagos," Tokunbo Wahab, a city commissioner, said.

This news is encouraging because of the huge impact it will have on people living in the region. Megacities such as Lagos generate excessive amounts of plastic trash. When well-enforced, single-use plastic bans can make beaches, parks, waterways, and neighborhoods cleaner and safer for people and animals.

Plastic straws, for example, take approximately 200 years to decompose.

Banning plastics helps reduce pollution and limit the amount of microplastics that leach into the environment and infiltrate bodies. Many cities have passed single-use plastic bans to curb plastic waste in their communities.

Fortunately, excellent plastic alternatives are available instead of the throw-away products you've grown accustomed to using. It is also now easier than ever before to buy items you need from brands offering plastic-free packaging.

With Lagos' plastic ban in place, the city can serve as an example for other cities in Africa and worldwide. As Africa's largest city, Lagos has emerged as a leader in fighting global plastic pollution.

Lagos' government clarified that its single-use plastic ban "will not include PET bottles, water sachets, or nylon bags thicker than 40 microns."

"Hotel and restaurant operators, retailers, and street vendors will be required to switch to approved eco-friendly packaging or face penalties, including fines up to ₦50,000 per offense and possible suspension of operating licenses," Blueprint News wrote in a Facebook post. "Residents are encouraged to adopt reusable bags, stainless steel or bamboo straws, and compostable food packaging."

