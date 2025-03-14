Lawmakers enact strict new ban that will require retail customers to change their habits: 'This is a good start'

Alternative options will still be available to the public.

Abington Township in Pennsylvania has just passed an ordinance to combat plastic waste. The new legislation will ban the distribution of single-use plastic bags, according to reports by PennEnvironment.

With over 50,000 residents, Abington Township ranks as the state's 12th-largest municipality. As a result, banning single-use plastic bags in the township can help significantly cut down on plastic waste. In fact, PennEnvironment estimates the move will eliminate over 21 million plastic bags per year. That amounts to 235,000 pounds of plastic waste.

While some consumers may view the new plastic ban as inconvenient, alternative bag options will still be available to the public. Consumers can opt to use paper bags and other single-use bags provided by shops. And, as always, shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags.

Though the ban is a step forward in the fight against plastic waste, some experts were disappointed the legislation did not include a minimum charge for the use of paper bags. Per PennEnvironment, the majority of plastic bag bans include a minimum charge when customers opt to use a paper bag or other single-use bag provided by retailers. This charge incentivizes shoppers to bring their own reusable bags, a habit that is beneficial for the environment.

Plastic pollution is a global crisis with the world generating 507 tons of plastic waste each year, per IUCN. Since plastic does not biodegrade, it can take thousands of years to break down. What's worse, plastic waste releases harmful microplastics into the environment, threatening the health of wildlife and the soil.

"PennEnvironment applauds Abington for taking this step to address pollution from single-use plastics," PennEnvironment's Zero Waste advocate Faran Savitz said in a statement responding to the ban. "This is a good start in the effort to tackle the scourge of rampant plastic pollution that plagues our neighborhoods, our local parks and green spaces, and our rivers, streams, and oceans."

