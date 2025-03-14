  • Business Business

Lawmakers enact strict new ban that will require retail customers to change their habits: 'This is a good start'

Alternative options will still be available to the public.

by Juliana Marino
Alternative options will still be available to the public.

Photo Credit: iStock

Abington Township in Pennsylvania has just passed an ordinance to combat plastic waste. The new legislation will ban the distribution of single-use plastic bags, according to reports by PennEnvironment. 

With over 50,000 residents, Abington Township ranks as the state's 12th-largest municipality. As a result, banning single-use plastic bags in the township can help significantly cut down on plastic waste. In fact, PennEnvironment estimates the move will eliminate over 21 million plastic bags per year. That amounts to 235,000 pounds of plastic waste. 

While some consumers may view the new plastic ban as inconvenient, alternative bag options will still be available to the public. Consumers can opt to use paper bags and other single-use bags provided by shops. And, as always, shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags.

Do you think Americans use too much plastic?

Absolutely 🗑️

Only in some states 🗺️

We're getting better 😃

We're doing fine 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Though the ban is a step forward in the fight against plastic waste, some experts were disappointed the legislation did not include a minimum charge for the use of paper bags. Per PennEnvironment, the majority of plastic bag bans include a minimum charge when customers opt to use a paper bag or other single-use bag provided by retailers. This charge incentivizes shoppers to bring their own reusable bags, a habit that is beneficial for the environment.

Plastic pollution is a global crisis with the world generating 507 tons of plastic waste each year, per IUCN. Since plastic does not biodegrade, it can take thousands of years to break down. What's worse, plastic waste releases harmful microplastics into the environment, threatening the health of wildlife and the soil. 

"PennEnvironment applauds Abington for taking this step to address pollution from single-use plastics," PennEnvironment's Zero Waste advocate Faran Savitz said in a statement responding to the ban. "This is a good start in the effort to tackle the scourge of rampant plastic pollution that plagues our neighborhoods, our local parks and green spaces, and our rivers, streams, and oceans."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x