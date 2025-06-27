Video of massive luxury yacht sparks outrage: 'Nobody should ever have enough for this'

Boat marketer Ira Waldman (@waldmanmedia) did a profile on one of the world's biggest yachts, and TikTok viewers were equal parts impressed and disgusted.

The 367-foot Ahpo is the 43rd-longest yacht in the world, according to Yacht Buyer. It has a full-time crew of 36, eight guest cabins, a theater, swimming pool, multiple jacuzzis, a gym, spa, and two helipads.

It's hard to imagine spending that much money! 💵 Ahpo is a 115.1-meter (377.7-foot) superyacht built by Lürssen and delivered in 2021. Designed by Nuvolari Lenard, the yacht seamlessly blends elegance with functionality, featuring a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure. With a beam of 18.2 meters (59.7 feet) and a draft of 4.3 meters (14.1 feet), Ahpo has a gross tonnage of approximately 5,257 GT, ensuring ample space for luxurious accommodations and amenities. The yacht can host up to 16 guests in eight opulent cabins, including a sprawling owner's suite that spans two decks. This suite consists of a 245-square-meter private cabin on the owner's deck and a 95-square-meter panoramic salon on the upper deck, connected by a private staircase. The interior design incorporates natural elements, with a central staircase adorned with an olive tree motif and a dining room inspired by water lilies, adding a unique artistic touch to the vessel's lavish ambiance. Ahpo is powered by twin MTU 20V 4000 M73L diesel engines, each producing 4,290 horsepower. This setup allows for a cruising speed of 14 knots, a top speed of 18 knots, and a remarkable range of up to 8,900 nautical miles at an economical speed of 12 knots. To enhance efficiency and sustainability, the yacht features a heat recovery system that utilizes generator heat to warm the pool water, along with dynamic positioning technology that enables electronic anchoring to protect sensitive marine environments. Among its many standout features, Ahpo offers a lower-deck wellness center equipped with a massage room, Himalayan salt sauna, Turkish hammam, and jacuzzi. The sky lounge deck houses a fully equipped gym, while the beach club provides direct access to water activities. Additional amenities include a private cinema, a beauty salon, a dance floor, and a helipad capable of accommodating a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. The yacht also carries an impressive collection of water toys and tenders, including Jet Skis, WaveRunners, Seabobs, and a 12-meter IC yacht limo tender. With a crew of 36 ensuring impeccable service, Ahpo represents the pinnacle of luxury superyacht design, combining state-of-the-art technology , sustainability, and unparalleled comfort for its guests.

The manufacturer, Lürssen, said the ship's eco-consciousness includes a heat recovery system that captures heat from 4,000-horsepower engines for use in the pool and elsewhere. The ship also has an intelligent anchoring system to minimize seafloor damage.

The Ahpo isn't alone in its class. A 295-foot yacht was spotted in Maine, Giorgio Armani has a 213-foot boat, and a 360-foot yacht, also built by Lürssen, is owned by a Russian oligarch.

The economic implications of boats this excessive are already enough to make the blood boil, but the environmental footprint is doubly disturbing. Luxury boat travel is one of the most polluting forms of travel. Oxfam estimated that in a single year, a superyacht emits the equivalent of what an average person would in 860 years.

Atmospheric pollution like this is the primary reason for increased severity in destructive weather patterns. Drought and flooding are just some of the outcomes of luxury travel. Ocean acidification and warming are also caused by the burning of dirty fuels. Melting ice caps are raising sea levels, which is not good news for the ports servicing these megayacht monstrosities.

Along with addressing unchecked wealth inequality, opting for sustainable travel options is a key antidote to these negative outcomes.

The Ahpo is on sale for $369 million. Many TikTok commenters were not impressed with what they saw.

"Meanwhile this is on the same planet where a billion people struggle for food and water daily," said one community member.

"Nobody should ever have enough for this. Our world is so broken," said another.

