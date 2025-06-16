Onlookers sound off on images of Giorgio Armani's $65 million yacht with unusual design: 'Super villain'

Despite the issues with yachts, many onlookers still like to admire them.

One Redditor has shared a superyacht that is getting the "super villain" treatment on the platform.

In the subreddit r/yachtporn, a forum dedicated to sharing images of yachts and luxury boats, one user asked others for help identifying an all-black vessel spotted on the reality show "Below Deck Sailing Yacht."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Users identified the ship as luxury fashion designer Giorgio Armani's superyacht, "Main." The superyacht is 65 meters in length and is estimated to be worth around $65 million, according to yacht database Superyacht Fan. The annual running cost of the boat is estimated to be around $14 million, and it can accommodate 14 guests and 14 crew members.

While many people fawn over the look of superyachts, the vessels are also often subjected to criticism because they symbolize excess and materialism to others. In a time of growing economic inequality globally, status items like yachts or private jets feel like flagrant displays of wealth.

But it's not just what they symbolize that's harmful; superyachts are massive polluters. The top 300 superyachts in the world are estimated to create over 250,000 tons of carbon emissions in our oceans each year, according to Bloomberg.

Additionally, improper waste management on superyachts can harm local areas and the people who live there. Last year in Nice, France, which sits on the French Riviera, authorities had to shut down beaches because of waste and oil slicks coming from multi-million dollar yachts cruising in nearby areas, Jalopnik reported.

Despite the issues with yachts, many onlookers still like to admire them. Armani's superyacht "Main" had its fans who praised its "super villain" look.

"This would make a pretty bad a** artificial reef…" one user remarked.

Others criticized the black paint job, which they believed would absorb too much heat.

"Is there any advantage to having a yacht this color or is it just for aesthetics?" another user asked.

The good news for yacht lovers is that there are some advancements being made that could reduce the amount of pollution a single vessel can create. For example, Silent Yachts has developed a solar-powered boat that is a promising option for the future of luxury boating.

