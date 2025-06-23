Officials announce sweeping new rule impacting common restaurant items — here's what's happening

Officials in New Jersey have continued an effort to lessen the impact of plastic pollution in their coastal community.

In April, the Long Branch City Council passed Ordinance No. O-07-25, which amends Long Branch Chapter 111, also known as Regulating Single-Use Plastic Bags, Food Containers, and Other Items. The amendment moves to limit the use of single-use plastic condiment packets and introduces new regulations to attempt to control plastic dust and contaminants in construction.

As noted in the ordinance, any business or location "where food or beverages may be consumed on the premises" is no longer permitted to leave out single-use plastic straws or condiment packets. However, businesses are still able to provide a single-use plastic straw or condiment packets if "expressly requested by the consumer."

Adopted by Long Branch in 2020, Chapter 111 has focused on reducing plastic waste, particularly single-use plastic waste. It restricts food service businesses and grocery stores from providing single-use plastic carryout bags to customers. There are many plastic products that have been exempted from the ban, including bags used for holding and transporting ice, newspaper bags, and produce bags that contain unwrapped food items.

Over 450 million tons of plastic is produced around the globe every year. Despite initiatives to encourage plastic recycling, a large portion of plastic waste ends up in landfills or as litter on land or in waterways. Since most plastic is not biodegradable, many plastic products simply break down into microplastic pollution.

In combination with single-use plastic bans, many alternatives to plastic utensils and other items have been developed in recent years, including cutlery and lids made from wood, stainless steel, and compostable materials such as cornstarch or wheat straw.

To directly address air quality issues in the community, the amendment also seeks to reel in the release of dust and plastic contaminants from construction worksites. According to the ordinance, any cutting or drilling of fiberglass, plastic, polycompound materials, and wood requires contractors to use a vacuum attachment on all saws.

The Yale School of the Environment showed microplastic particles in the atmosphere impact not only human health but also localized weather and the climate as well. Researchers noted that microplastics may influence cloud formation and alter rainfall patterns.

