Researchers discover astonishing potential of microbes living in sewage sludge: 'Could help reduce plastic pollution'

While the process didn't magically eliminate all the plastic, the research offered promise that it could make a difference.

Researchers have discovered an enzyme hiding a secret of the best possible kind: It appears to break apart microplastics lurking in our sewers, offering a natural wastewater treatment — if it can be harnessed at scale — that could prevent the toxic particles from being reintroduced into our environment.

The American Chemical Society announced the findings in October and published the study in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

According to the release, the team used the microbe Comamonas testosteroni — already known for its ability to degrade polymers — to see if the enzymes it produces could break down polyethylene terephthalate, the type of plastic frequently used to make single-use water bottles, containers, and clothing with synthetic fibers.

To test their hypothesis, the researchers cultivated a C. testosteroni strain, and they found it successfully broke down PET films and pellets, though it degraded the latter at a higher rate. Protein analysis also revealed that the enzyme "was distinct from previously described PET-busting enzymes," per the release.

"Though C. testosteroni produced some nano-sized PET particles, it also completely degraded the polymer to its monomers — compounds that C. testosteroni and other environmental microbes can use as a source of carbon to grow and develop, or even convert into other useful molecules," the researchers said, according to ACS. In effect, that means a quantity of plastic was converted into less plastic.

"The researchers say that this work demonstrates C. testosteroni's utility for upcycling PET and PET-derived carbons, which could help reduce plastic pollution in wastewater," the report notes.

Some might find the idea of a plastic-eating enzyme far-fetched, but this isn't the first organism to show promise as a natural solution to the growing plastic crisis.

According to conservation organization Oceana, the billions of pounds of plastic entering our oceans annually is roughly equivalent to dumping two garbage trucks full of such waste into the waters every single minute.

However, scientists believe marine fungus may be the key to breaking down polyethylene, a common type of ocean plastic waste. Mushrooms could also be powerful enough to deal with microplastics from cigarette butts — the top source of litter worldwide.

Also, more and more people are choosing plastic-free alternatives for everyday products as awareness grows about the pitfalls of microplastics, including the health complications linked to the materials, such as cancer, dementia, and reproductive issues.

Nonetheless, there is still plenty of plastic waste to deal with. Plastic bottles, for example, can take 450 years to decompose, per the World Wildlife Fund, releasing planet-warming gases including methane as they break down under the sun.

Now, the ACS researchers are optimistic their work could introduce another tool that contributes to a healthier and cleaner future.

