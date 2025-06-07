New parent shares reason for investing in appliance to protect air quality for infant: 'My whole motivation for buying one"

"That was my must have!"

A new mom recently celebrated a safety-forward kitchen swap, with fellow Reddit users endorsing the investment.

In a post titled "My biggest crunchy splurge has been…" on r/moderatelygranolamoms, a Redditor shared that her top must-have item for motherhood wasn't a stroller, crib, or diaper service — but an induction stove.

"Here me out: the 'vibes' are decidedly non-crunchy, but my whole motivation for buying one while pregnant was the health of my [little one]," she said. "Now I can prepare healthy meals for her (that is, once she starts solids) without exposing her to harmful air quality in our own home."

The poster's perspective reflects a growing trend among health- and eco-conscious families ditching gas appliances. Gas stoves have been linked to respiratory issues like asthma and can leak harmful chemicals even when not in use. Plus, children can be especially susceptible to their negative health impacts, including potential developmental delays, causing parents plenty of concern.

Induction stoves, meanwhile, use electric power to cook with magnetic heat that only activates when a compatible pan is placed on the burner, eliminating both gas emissions and the risk of open flames.

Induction stoves can also be faster and more cost-effective than traditional gas or electric ranges. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, for example, United States residents can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range through federal incentives — though these savings may not be around forever, as President Donald Trump has indicated a desire to end the IRA.

For renters or those not ready for a full kitchen overhaul, portable plug-in induction burners can be a budget-friendly starting point, some costing as little as $50.

But if you want to go all-in? Installing solar panels might be the ultimate home electrification hack. With solar, your energy bill can drop to near $0, whether you're powering an induction stove or any number of crucial kid-care appliances. Transitioning energy sources can feel intimidating, particularly if you're awash in other parenting decisions. But resources like those from EnergySage can help. Their free tool lets consumers compare vetted installers, with the potential to save homeowners up to $10,000 on installations.

"Induction cooktops are so much better! No gas in the house, and they're really difficult for kids to get burnt on or start fires with," one commenter said.

"We are remodeling my kitchen and that was my must have!! I wanted just [a] cooktop but didn't have space to do that plus [a] wall oven so I found [an] induction range that was so expensive but it was my non-negotiable," another said. "I am soooo excited for my kitchen to be ready to use it."

Whether you're preparing for parenthood or just tired of the gas headaches (literally), this might be your sign to make the switch to an induction stove. Sometimes the smartest splurges are the ones that protect what matters most — and make dinner fast.

