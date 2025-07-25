This inventive startup is like a Netflix subscription for solar panels: 'We own the system and you get the power'

It reflects a broader trend in how companies build and deliver solar.

Installing home solar used to come with a big upfront cost. Palmetto's LightReach program is flipping the script — homeowners can now pay a monthly low rate for the energy while the company handles the system itself.

What is LightReach?

Palmetto's LightReach is a solar leasing program. Homeowners don't buy or maintain the equipment. Palmetto installs and owns the system, and customers pay only for the power it produces. That means no hefty installation bill and no need to handle upkeep.

The model trades ownership for access. For many, it's what makes solar possible in the first place.

Why LightReach matters now

According to Our World in Data, the cost of solar has dropped significantly over the last 10 years, but the price of installing panels can still be out of reach for many households.

Leasing bridges that gap. LightReach helps shift the focus from upfront affordability to long-term access to solar energy. As Palmetto puts it: "With Palmetto LightReach lease, we own the system and you get the power."

Going solar still stands out as one of the most practical ways to lower or lock in home energy costs and reduce heat-trapping pollution. While results vary, using solar power at home, especially during peak hours, can reduce reliance on dirty energy sources like coal.

Companies such as Palmetto and WattBuy are changing how solar reaches people, leaning on better tech and new pricing models to get there.

There's real demand behind that push: The average U.S. home uses 899 kilowatt-hours per month, according to the Energy Information Administration. That adds up fast. More homes running on renewable energy means less grid strain and more stability.

How LightReach helps with solar adoption

LightReach offers flexibility for homeowners who want to go solar without paying upfront for panels. It reflects a broader trend in solar companies changing how they build products and deliver services, such as Planted Solar's robotics or LumaPort's modular lots.

Other models, such as accordion-like solar arrays that provide power to electric vehicle stations and Utah's floating solar farm, highlight just how adaptable solar tech has become.

Palmetto's local leasing options vary by state and region. If leasing isn't the right fit now, EnergySage's free tool lets you compare estimates for buying panels instead.

If you can't yet decide between the two, a comparison of leasing vs. buying can help you weigh the pros and trade-offs side by side.

Beyond home energy decisions, many people are also making everyday choices that support a cleaner future, such as backing companies with eco-friendly initiatives.

