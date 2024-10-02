Company unveils cutting-edge system to turn parking lots into solar power plants — and it can be built like a Lego set

Companies can place and stack parts of various sizes for a LumaPort structure that meets their current priorities and needs and then readjust or redesign as they evolve.

World4Solar, an American manufacturing business, just revealed its pioneering LumaPort solar energy system, Renewable Energy Magazine reports.

With an adaptable setup, groundbreakingly simple implementation process, and cost-saving premise, LumaPort could transform how commercial entities are powered going forward.

Solar and wind are, in the long run, more affordable and less harmful energy alternatives to coal, oil, and gas — the standard sources that we use for fuel. These dirty fuels seriously contribute to skyrocketing utility bills, declines in physical and mental health, extreme heat, natural disasters, and economic dysfunction due to the toxic pollution they release.

Solar projects reduce pollution and help conserve resources while contributing to a stronger economy. However, major changes, no matter the positive potential, can be difficult to commit to and integrate — perhaps until now.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, LumaPort is "a scalable solar power solution." Created especially for corporate organizations, its "unified system … combines everything in a single unit" — with as many components as possible pre-installed. (That "everything" refers to panels, electric vehicle chargers, optional LED lights, and other vital solar equipment.)

As Renewable Energy Magazine explains, World4Solar takes advantage of companies' "unused space, such as parking lots," where LumaPort's cohesive setup "enables customers to produce, store, and distribute energy from the same, single system without clunky exterior boxes."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It's a practical approach for many modern businesses: Parking lots, abundant in car-dependent cities yet used infrequently throughout the workday, can do double duty as utilities. The system could also provide a boost for those facing office vacancies.

LumaPort is not only attractive (with storage columns to obscure electrical elements) — it's efficient, even in its installation, with Renewable Energy Magazine stating it is built "rather like a large-scale Lego set."

In short, there is no need for custom-design engineering. Companies can place and stack parts of various sizes for a LumaPort structure that meets their current priorities and needs and then readjust or redesign as they evolve. This saves upfront time, labor, space, and cost while still providing customization capabilities.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

LumaPort isn't the only contributor to solar's growing shine. In 2023, the Solar Energy Industries Association noted that more than half of new electricity added to the grid in the United States came from the sun, a milestone marker.

Many Americans also enjoy lower electric bills through exploring rooftop panels and community solar, while ingenious designs like solar walkways have garnered buzz elsewhere.

Ultimately, by making solar power more adaptable and accessible, LumaPort allows businesses — a crucial sector regarding pollution — to invest in a brighter future without the hassle.

orld4Solar, already known for its inventive HelioWing home solar infrastructure, officially introduced LumaPort in September at the RE+ Solar Energy Trade Show in Anaheim, California.

"[The] feedback was overwhelming," World4Solar (@world4solar) wrote on Instagram following the event. "Great talks, new projects and promising cooperations to come."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.