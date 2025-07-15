Homeowners get real about savings after curious shopper questions the benefits of solar panels: 'Did [it] actually lower your electric bills?'

Installing solar panels can help people save a considerable amount on their home energy bills. Here's what you need to know.

The scoop

Homeowners got real about the benefits of going solar after a curious shopper inquired whether solar energy really helps people save money.

"Did solar actually lower your electric bills?" the shopper wrote on the subreddit "r/solar." The original poster also asked people who confirmed it to explain how long it took to realize the savings.

The shopper received more than 300 comments from satisfied users who had made the switch, many of whom reported immediate savings on their electric bills. "I went from $150 to $250 Elec bills and now they are $5 to $50, or zero on a good month or few," wrote one commenter.

Several others noted that once their solar panels were fully paid off, they wouldn't have to pay anything for electricity each month while also reducing the planet-warming pollution their homes generated.

How it's helping

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy while also reducing the amount of harmful, planet-warming pollution produced by your home. Installing solar panels can also help keep the lights on during storms and other extreme weather events when the national grid goes out.

However, knowing where to look for solar panel systems and installers can feel overwhelming. EnergySage offers a free tool that helps people get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes, enabling shoppers to find the best deals.

Solar panels are more affordable than ever, with tax incentives available to help offset the costs. However, Congress has signaled that the Investment Tax Credit, otherwise known as the solar tax credit, could be eliminated by the end of the year. If the ITC is eliminated, homeowners would have until the end of the year to complete their solar installations and get the 30% tax credit. Making the switch sooner rather than later could help you save more.

Making use of EnergySage's free services can help you understand the incentives available where you live. EnergySage has helped many people save big, with the average person claiming nearly $10,000 in incentives when buying and installing solar panels. EnergySage also has a handy mapping tool that provides state-by-state information on the average cost of a home solar panel system as well as available incentives, helping people secure the best deal possible.

What everyone's saying

Lots of commenters were eager to share positive feedback after going solar.

"I've had a negative balance bill for 3 years. I do pay the solar loan of $180 a month, but that is way lower than what I was paying in electricity," one commenter explained.

Another shared the additional benefits they had experienced, writing, "Electricity bills down by about 65%, but more important, no more outages. Where I live we have power cuts 5 or 6 a year, so now when my neighbors are in the dark using the last of their cellphone battery, we can continue to use everything."

