Major US company launches first-of-its-kind solar power system with remarkable capabilities — see for yourself

"Traditional ground or rooftop solar wasn't an option for us at this facility, but this innovative floating solar installation makes use of an untapped resource."

Renewable and solar developers have partnered with Utah's Mountain Regional Water Special Service District to launch the state's first floating solar farm.

Ameresco and D3Energy worked together to build the 587.5-kilowatt array that sits on the Signal Hill Water Treatment Plant's holding pond, as Electrek reported. The system was designed to generate 871,086 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually.

"Traditional ground or rooftop solar wasn't an option for us at this facility, but this innovative floating solar installation makes use of an untapped resource," said Mountain Regional Chief Technology Officer Chris Braun, per the article.

"This is one more piece of the puzzle for us to get to a net-zero energy goal as we strive to be responsible stewards for the community and the environment."

Electrek explained that the clean solar energy generated by the floating farm will offset 92% of the treatment plant's electricity consumption from the grid and reduce the location's overall costs by 80%.

Floating solar farms like the Signal Hill installation help conserve land use and limit water evaporation, which is essential in arid regions like Utah. Plus, using clean energy at the site will eliminate as much as 609 metric tons of planet-warming emissions per year, which is equivalent to the burning of 670,649 pounds of dirty coal, the report noted.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Developments such as this are in line with similar projects being undertaken by the U.S. government. The Department of the Interior has invested $19 million to install solar panels over irrigation canals in California, Oregon, and Utah.

Just like in Signal Hill, the solar arrays will help avoid evaporation and protect critical water supplies while also being cooled by the water below, helping to maintain efficient operation. In addition, their placement helps mitigate unwanted algae and aquatic plant growth, helping to save on maintenance costs.

"Through President Biden's Investing in America agenda, we have historic new resources to invest in innovative solutions that advance our clean energy goals and make Western communities more resilient to drought and climate change," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Michael Brain said.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"In partnership with state, Tribal and local stakeholders, the Interior Department will continue to invest in essential water infrastructure projects that mitigate the worst impacts of climate change and invest in communities across the country."

Clean solar is advancing quickly across the globe, and we're finding more examples of how photovoltaics can work in concert with other endeavors to promote biodiversity and conservancy.

Floating solar arrays, dual-use farming, and pollinator-friendly installations all help us move toward our net-zero 2050 goals while benefiting the natural environment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.