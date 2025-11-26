Driver captures photo of dangerous trend sweeping US roadways: 'How is this legal?'

A Reddit post on an anti-car subreddit has gained attention, highlighting a truck modification trend that might pose serious safety hazards.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Lift so high he definitely can't see I'm behind him," the user said, accompanied by a photo of a massive truck lifted noticeably higher than the user's car. "How is this legal?"

Instances like this one address a growing concern of unnecessary vehicle adjustments that put other drivers at risk.

From other outrageously lifted trucks that could pose threats to other cars or pedestrians, to LED light bar add-ons that temporarily blind other drivers, motorists have pointed out multiple irresponsible modifications.

Unfortunately, the common denominator in these occurrences is pretty straightforward: large vehicles.

The transportation sector contributed 28% of planet-warming gas pollution in the United States in 2022, per the Environmental Protection Agency. That's why some motorists have been convinced to switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle to reduce their polluting impact.

Unfortunately, truck culture, as well as that of large SUVs, typically runs counter to these goals. These machines produce excessive tailpipe pollution, even though drivers often don't need such a large personal vehicle.

Still, electric trucks, such as the Tesla Cybertruck or models by Rivian and others, help move this culture toward a cleaner, greener place.

While truck lifts aren't generally illegal, unlike LED light bars or some other add-ons, they come with serious drawbacks. Kansas City Accident Injury Attorneys highlighted a higher risk of rollovers, decreased visibility, and issues with stopping as a few of the issues.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their thoughts on the absurdly lifted truck.

"I don't get how there's laws around things like car window tinting and it's enforced, but things like this seem not to be?" one user said. "It's bizarre."

Another gave some advice, adding: "There probably is a law that stipulates how far from the ground certain components have to be … This vehicle is probably in violation. Check your state laws."

If you are looking to do your part to limit transport-related pollution, you can switch from a gas-guzzling car to an electric vehicle or make use of public transportation.

