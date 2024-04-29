Motorist sparks frustration online after sharing photo of absurd vehicle spotted on road: 'Should be illegal'

"It is a danger to all of the other cars."

An image of a souped-up Ford F-250 sparked frustration from users in the subreddit r/Anticonsumption.

The photo reveals the raised truck at a stoplight next to a Mercedes-Benz CLK 430, which looked comically small next to the Ford. Towering over the Mercedes-Benz, the Ford was easily double the other vehicle's size — the truck's wheels alone were about as tall as the car next to it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I feel so safe knowing I'm sharing the road with this," was the author's sarcastic caption to the picture.

The image highlights a byproduct of America's "bigger is better" culture, which has seen new car models increase in size.

According to a report by FINN, the dimensions of an average American car have increased drastically from 2013 to 2023, with a one-foot increase in car width and over a foot increase in car length. Globally, the average size of newly manufactured cars has surged by 20% or more in the past decade, according to data gathered by FINN, which also cited a 2022 report by the International Energy Agency.

The increase in car size has coincided with an uptick in deadly accidents involving them. In November 2023, NPR reported that the number of pedestrian fatalities is at its highest level in over 40 years, surging over 80% from 2009. Large trucks and SUVs are the main culprits, being twice as likely to kill pedestrians in accidents compared to smaller vehicles.

This is partly because of taller vehicle clearances increasing the risk of individuals becoming trapped beneath a moving truck or SUV in an accident rather than landing on the hood or being pushed to the side. Research indicates that the frontal blind spots inherent in large trucks and SUVs have been linked to numerous cases of child injury and fatality nationwide.

"I watched a video about these kinds of trucks a few weeks ago, needless to say I'm f****** horrified by the number of deaths they've caused," commented one Redditor.

Consumers should also be horrified by the environmental issues presented by large vehicles.

Trucks and SUVs have worse fuel efficiency, and they release more harmful pollution into the Earth's atmosphere. The IEA found that SUVs consume roughly 20% more oil than non-SUVs. They also found that the 330 million SUVs on the road today collectively emit more than 1.1 billion tons of CO2 every year.

While these hulking trucks and SUVs are still popular, those opposed can channel their righteous indignation into action. Advocating for and educating others on the dangers created by these types of vehicles, as well as greener transportation alternatives like walking, biking, public transportation, and electric vehicles, can drive progress toward a safer, cooler planet.

Users in the comments section echoed similar safety and environmental concerns.

"It is a danger to all of the other cars," wrote one person, adding, "The truck's bumper is at the same height as the windows (of the) car next to it… That truck should not be legal to drive on public roads."

"Should be illegal," someone else agreed.

Another frustrated user wrote, "Just remember, this is fine for pedestrian safety but flip-up headlights on a Miata are a public safety hazard for pedestrians."

To which someone sarcastically replied, "Of course it's fine for pedestrian safety, it's so far off the ground that if it drove over you it would completely miss your head."

