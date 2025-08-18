Tesla sparks buzz with upgrade to key aspect of Cybertruck's performance: 'Smart Warning System'

When first launched, the Tesla Cybertruck boasted about its towing capacity — even competing in a "tow-off" with a gas-powered vehicle to prove its abilities.

According to Teslarati, the EV giant is taking its towing safety up a notch with the newest software update, which includes a "Smart Warning System" that provides guidance to towers.

The system will help detect when the Cybertruck's load is too heavy or unbalanced. When this happens, the message "Rear axle load exceeds recommended limit. Remove cargo or rebalance trailer to prevent damage," will appear to drivers, per Teslarati.

Despite fluctuating sales numbers throughout 2025, Tesla continues to make advancements that keep consumers and EV enthusiasts interested. Some recent updates have included its Full Self-Driving software, as well as its Robotaxi system.

When electric vehicles first hit the market, they were much more niche, and the options were fairly limited. Now, with vehicles like the Cybertruck and other EV truck models such as Rivian, drivers can have the benefits of a larger car or truck without the excessive burning of dirty fuels often associated with trucks.

By switching to an EV, you can share in the benefits of going electric. Not only will you cut costs associated with pumping gas or getting oil changes, but you'll be limiting tailpipe exhaust, which is known to raise global temperatures and pollute the air.

On the Smart Warning System update, Teslarati wrote, "Tesla hasn't yet revealed how the vehicle can recognize this, but it likely uses its air suspension data to recognize the additional stress placed on the rear axle."

Though surely the details will be made public soon, it is clear that the update should thrill Cybertruck owners, preventing harm and promoting longevity for this EV.

