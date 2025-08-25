Driver shares maddening footage of concerning trend taking over roads: 'It's against the law'

A Redditor incited debate over an automotive trend that may be a safety concern to fellow drivers.

The post includes a GIF of a truck with an LED light bar that shows how it temporarily blinds the user.

While it was shared on r/mildlyinfuriating, the device is capable of more than simply irritating a person behind the wheel.

The unnecessary and frankly dangerous add-on highlights a big issue with large vehicles.

While the transportation industry contributes 28% of planet-warming gas pollution, per the Environmental Protection Agency, moves to lower this include switching to an electric or hybrid vehicle, or even owning a more fuel-efficient model. Unfortunately, truck culture, as well as that of large SUVs, typically run counter to these decreased pollution goals.

Still, the addition of electric trucks such as the Tesla Cybertruck or models by Rivian and others helps move this culture toward a cleaner, greener place.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While a Real Truck blog post on LED light bars states that these blinding lights are not legal, they may be useful off-road; drivers can purchase covers to use during normal trips. Still, as the Reddit post shows, this rule doesn't seem to be upheld, and certain drivers aren't taking the time to consider — or don't care about — the effects on others.

"It's against the law to have them on when on the road. They are for off road use only," one commenter wrote.

Someone else added their experience, saying, "It's like driving past a moving mini white sun."

If you are looking to do your part in limiting transportation-induced pollution, you can make the switch to an electric vehicle as well as make the use of public transportation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.