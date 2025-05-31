New TV owner outraged after discovering 'unacceptable' feature that can't be turned off: 'Instant return'

If this is how a smart TV is going to use its power, I suspect most people would gladly accept the tradeoff that comes with going back to a "dumb" one.

The purchaser of a brand-new LG TV shared the frustrating behavior of their new set on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They revealed that their TV awoke from the screensaver to flash a bright, white ad for Choice Hotels, and they showed a picture of the display. Needless to say, commenters were unimpressed and called out the intrusive nature of the advertisement.

"And blind you with the brightest white you can imagine just to put the icing on the annoying cake," a poster wrote. Another Redditor astutely noted that the ad could be doubly bad for the TV owner due to the toll such intense brightness would take on the screen.

"And shorten its lifespan if it's an [OLED]," they added.

Even if their TV withstands that, the unwanted advertisement makes for an irritating experience for the OP and others who are inundated with ads. It seems no matter where you go, whether it's the beach, gas station, or a Chinese restaurant, an obtrusive ad is there to try to capture your attention and hard-earned cash.

All of the overwhelming pressure to spend money pushes us toward overconsumption. That can come at a cost not just to our wallets, but to the planet. More items mean more discarded trash that ends up in planet-heating landfills on the back end and resource-intensive production that creates pollution on the front end.

It also isn't the best for the psyche of consumers who may have saved up for a satisfying purchase like a new TV, only to immediately be reminded of what they don't have — like a booking at a Choice Hotel.

When it comes to contending with overconsumption, some of the solutions include shopping at thrift stores and joining a buy-nothing group.

Specific to the OP's experience with their TV, Redditors had some remedies for what one called an "unacceptable" scheme.

"Vote with your wallet," a commenter suggested. "That would be an instant return if my TV did that."

"Disconnect and get a dedicated streaming box/stick is what I always do," another user advised. "These TVs are slow af and don't need to be connected to the internet."

