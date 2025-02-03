Homeowner sparks discussion after sharing unbelievable experience with local 'giveaway group': 'I am surprised'

"You can gift to whoever you want for whatever reason. I like that."

A Redditor on r/Anticonsumption was absolutely psyched about the creation of a new group in their community.

"Somebody started a 'give away for free -group' in our area and it's such a success! The group is on Facebook and all kinds of things are given away. The rules are that the first person to respond 'yes please' they get it. Many write that it has to be picked up by tomorrow or it will be thrown away. So much junk has value to somebody else! I am surprised by the stuff people fight about, as long as it's free," they wrote.

A buy nothing group is a great way to promote a local circular economy. Not only do you save a few bucks by not needing to go out and buy something new, but you're also preventing the need to make new stuff. Manufacturing uses energy and resources, which are taking a bigger and bigger toll on the environment.

Snagging items from a buy nothing group also prevents them from going to landfills. These can produce methane as items decompose, which contributes to the overheating of the planet. Meanwhile, plastics in landfills leach toxins into the environment or trickle their way into oceans and affect food systems there. If you want to get started with your own group, check out the TCD guide to building a buy nothing community. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers can also help you get in on the circular economy right away.

Commenters were quick to cheer on the creation of this Redditor's new giveaway group.

"We have a local buy nothing group, it's great! What i love about ours is that there is no first comment rule. You can gift to whoever you want for whatever reason. I like that. I nominated the woman who runs it for an environmental hero award from our city, and she won!" the top commenter said.

"Literally picked up a thousand dollars … of vinyl records from this guy near me for FREE," another boasted. "We have a giveaway cabinet at work, and it's fantastic," one community member said. "I've discovered some real treasures and left items I no longer needed."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.