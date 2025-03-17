Driver shares photo of dangerous advertising scheme taking over highways: 'A literal eye sore'

If you've driven at night in the last few years, you might have gotten the impression that LED headlights on modern cars are becoming way too bright — almost blindingly so.

Now imagine that issue, multiply it by a few factors, and the result is a mobile billboard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Redditor was baffled after encountering a truck covered in bright LED signs while driving in the dark, and they shared their irritation with the r/Bakersfield community.

"Really dislike these ad trucks," they said. "Distracting and too bright."

Indeed, when behind the wheel, it's best to have your focus on the road, other drivers, and potential upcoming hazards. Having your gaze caught by a flashing sign, followed by the inevitable retinal singe, is not conducive to a safe trip.

"Should be illegal," one person said, while another added, "They're a literal eye sore."

In addition to being a danger, this also demonstrates how advertising is finding new and imaginative ways to further infiltrate our day. Companies are selling products and services on water fountains, out at the beach, and even in the sky, making it increasingly difficult to escape these relentless attempts to sell, sell, sell.

According to AdFree Cities, the presence of advertising in outdoor spaces can have several negative impacts on mental health. It detailed that displays of affluent consumption can lead to stress and exclusion for people in less wealthy areas, while our sense of place can be degraded as advertising takes precedence over the environment, history, and culture.

Meanwhile, the organization noted that "bright light from digital screens reduces sleep quality and lowers mood," while digital screens on the road can "display up to six different images per minute" and "have been shown to distract drivers, particularly younger drivers."

But there's also the waste factor to consider. In addition to these screens being a notable consumer of energy, they also encourage consumer spending on products that many don't even need — making people feel that these items will help them to achieve a better lifestyle or body image.

When these products come to the end of their use, they will likely head to a landfill, where they will take up space, might not degrade for decades — if ever — and will contribute to the production of methane, a gas that is far more potent than carbon dioxide in planet-warming potential.

It's clear Redditors were not fans of this marketing tactic.

"I wish we'd adopt the 'no visible ads from a roadway' law they have in other states and countries," someone added. "Ads are a distraction."

