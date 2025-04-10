  • Business Business

Outraged diner shares photo of disturbing surprise inside fortune cookie: 'Was not expecting this at all'

"Honestly, are you really that surprised?"

by Noah Jampol
"Honestly, are you really that surprised?"

Photo Credit: iStock

Gone are the simpler times when you could open your fortune cookie to reveal a message that could be reverse-engineered into existence. Now, like too many things, fortune cookies have been overtaken by advertisements.

An Atlanta-based Redditor shared the sad reality of modern-day fortune cookies with the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

"Honestly, are you really that surprised?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Honestly, are you really that surprised?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

They showed a picture of the fortune cookie's message that read: "As the Southern Sun graces Hotlanta, light will shine upon your financial future." 

The creator of the fortune cookies, purportedly OpenFortune, wasn't content with a subtle form of advertisement. The backside featured a full-on targeted ad for an Extra debit card with a QR code and a "You Deserve Better Credit" tagline.

"Was not expecting this at all," the OP admitted in regard to fortune cookies becoming ad real estate.

Fortune cookies are one of the most egregious places to force-feed ads. Some don't even bother with the charade of telling you your fortune at all.

Watch now: Expert breaks down one issue that causes marketers to 'lose their instinct'

Ad inundation has hit everywhere from the beach to the gas pump, with some of the more striking examples on the road in the form of distracting moving billboards

Not only do these constant commercials encourage problematic overconsumption, but they can make us unhappy, as research from the University of Warwick has shown.

It also stands to reason that continually buying things we don't need will lead to more things getting sent to planet-heating landfills. On the front end, constant demand for more leads to more production and an accompanying greater toll on the planet.

Alternatives to the overconsumption mindset include opting to shop at thrift stores or looking into a local buy-nothing group that contributes to the circular economy

Should the government be allowed to control how restaurants run their business?

Never 👎

Only in some cases 🧠

Only for chain restaurants 🍔

Yes in all cases 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

When it comes to this particular fortune cookie, it is out of line to encourage someone struggling to make ends meet to spend above their means based on a predicted improvement in their financial prospects. Not that anyone should be seriously banking on a fortune cookie's prophecy, but still.

Redditors were unhappy with the changing times but somewhat resigned to it.

"Honestly are you really that surprised?" one asked. They then asserted, "Ads are literally ruining the world at this point," while pointing out the perils of trying to get through news articles and websites on their phone.

"I miss the days when they just accurately predicted the future," another commenter joked.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x