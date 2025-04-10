Outraged diner shares photo of disturbing surprise inside fortune cookie: 'Was not expecting this at all'

"Honestly, are you really that surprised?"

Gone are the simpler times when you could open your fortune cookie to reveal a message that could be reverse-engineered into existence. Now, like too many things, fortune cookies have been overtaken by advertisements.

An Atlanta-based Redditor shared the sad reality of modern-day fortune cookies with the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They showed a picture of the fortune cookie's message that read: "As the Southern Sun graces Hotlanta, light will shine upon your financial future."

The creator of the fortune cookies, purportedly OpenFortune, wasn't content with a subtle form of advertisement. The backside featured a full-on targeted ad for an Extra debit card with a QR code and a "You Deserve Better Credit" tagline.

"Was not expecting this at all," the OP admitted in regard to fortune cookies becoming ad real estate.

Fortune cookies are one of the most egregious places to force-feed ads. Some don't even bother with the charade of telling you your fortune at all.

Ad inundation has hit everywhere from the beach to the gas pump, with some of the more striking examples on the road in the form of distracting moving billboards.

Not only do these constant commercials encourage problematic overconsumption, but they can make us unhappy, as research from the University of Warwick has shown.

It also stands to reason that continually buying things we don't need will lead to more things getting sent to planet-heating landfills. On the front end, constant demand for more leads to more production and an accompanying greater toll on the planet.

Alternatives to the overconsumption mindset include opting to shop at thrift stores or looking into a local buy-nothing group that contributes to the circular economy.

When it comes to this particular fortune cookie, it is out of line to encourage someone struggling to make ends meet to spend above their means based on a predicted improvement in their financial prospects. Not that anyone should be seriously banking on a fortune cookie's prophecy, but still.

Redditors were unhappy with the changing times but somewhat resigned to it.

"Honestly are you really that surprised?" one asked. They then asserted, "Ads are literally ruining the world at this point," while pointing out the perils of trying to get through news articles and websites on their phone.

"I miss the days when they just accurately predicted the future," another commenter joked.

