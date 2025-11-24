  • Business Business

Billionaire sparks outrage after pulling up to seaside town in color-shifting yacht: 'As if they were playing Monopoly'

It turned into a must-see spectacle for locals.

by Matthew Swigonski
Leonid Mikhelson and his $150 million superyacht Pacific made a significant splash in 2016 when he docked in Arenys de Mar on the coast of Spain.

Photo Credit: iStock

It's no secret that billionaires and their superyachts have created quite a stir over the last few years. With the ships seemingly getting larger and their carbon emissions following suit, observers have criticized the superyachts' impact on the environment. 

For Russian billionaire Leonid Mikhelson, his impact nearly expanded well beyond the waters of the Balearic Sea. 

As reported by Luxurylaunches, Mikhelson and his $150 million superyacht Pacific made a significant splash in 2016 when he docked in Arenys de Mar on the coast of Spain. The 280-foot luxury behemoth is well-known for its unique color-shifting exterior. Built by the German shipyard Lürssen, the ship was delivered to Mikhelson in 2010.

The ship also boasts a number of over-the-top features, such as not one, but two helipads. Pacific also comes equipped with an elevator, a pool, and enough room for 12 guests and 28 crew members. With two MTU diesel engines, Pacific is capable of producing significant carbon emissions, adding to air pollution and potential water contamination. 

According to a study conducted by Oxfam, the carbon pollution from superyachts is a large contributor to rising global temperatures

"Oxfam identified 23 superyachts owned by 18 billionaires and estimates the average annual carbon footprint of each of these yachts to be 5,672 tons, which is more than three times the emissions of the billionaires' private jets," the study's executive summary reads. "This is equivalent to 860 years of emissions for the average person in the world." 

While Mikhelson and his ship turned into a must-see spectacle for locals, the billionaire also made his presence known in another way. Mikhelson's team was allegedly spotted exploring the surrounding towns and inquiring about various properties along the coast of Spain that he was interested in purchasing. 

According to the mayor of the nearby town of Sant Vicenç de Montalt, Mikhelson and company acted "as if they were playing Monopoly, buying everything." However, the natural gas magnate's plans were derailed when he and his team were informed that coastal properties in Spain required government tenders.   

