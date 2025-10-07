Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of massive superyacht off US coast: 'They are all over the place'

On one side of the photo, you see the famous Fishermen's Wives Memorial in Gloucester, Massachusetts — a quiet, powerful tribute to the families of those lost at sea. It's a blue-collar symbol that represents the sacrifices of those working one of the most dangerous jobs on Earth.

Just beyond the statue, you see a massive superyacht parked in the harbor, dwarfing everything around it. The stark symbolic contrast doesn't need to be explained because you can feel it.

A Reddit user in the r/Gloucester subreddit posted the picture with a simple, sarcastic caption that captured the feeling perfectly: "Must be nice…"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post immediately sparked a debate about the growing presence of these massive vessels in local waters.

But it's about more than just wealth envy. These floating mansions come with a massive environmental price tag. As marine tech experts at OceanWeb detailed, superyachts are significant sources of ocean pollution, consuming enormous amounts of diesel fuel and generating plastic and other waste that harms fragile marine life.

While some in the industry are trying to change things through efforts like the Clear Ocean Pact, which aims to reduce single-use plastics, the overall impact remains a serious concern.

This kind of local frustration is becoming more common as massive yachts appear in community harbors. The arrival of Red Sox owner John Henry's $90 million vessel sparked similar outrage. In another instance, an Australian billionaire drew criticism for pulling his 400-foot superyacht into a local river. Sometimes the excess has immediate consequences, as onlookers captured the moment a million-dollar luxury yacht capsized right after its launch.

Back on Reddit, the comments on the Gloucester photo summed up the mix of frustration and resignation, particularly within a town known more for blue-collar fishing families, like those shown in the Gloucester-based films "The Perfect Storm" and "Coda."

"Go to Newport, they are all over the place…," one user noted.

Another commented sarcastically on the environmental cost, writing: "Only burns 100 gallons of fuel per hour."

A third user reflected on the lifestyle itself: "Might be nice to afford one, but I don't actually want one. Trying to keep up with the other oligarchs? Seems like a horrible game."

