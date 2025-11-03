Onlooker sparks outrage with photos of $325 million superyacht docked in US port: 'We should sink it'

"Where are the orcas when you need them?"

One Reddit user shared up-close photos of an enormous superyacht docked at a city's waterfront, and the internet had plenty to say about it.

The photos, posted to r/SanDiego, show a swanky vessel stretching hundreds of feet long. "Russian superyacht docked in San Diego," the post read, with images capturing the ship's massive exterior.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The ship, the Amadea, was believed to be one of the world's most expensive luxury yachts — initially appraised at around $325 million. It was previously owned by a Russian oligarch until being seized in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Eventually, authorities got the green light to auction the yacht off — but that was only after taxpayers were saddled with a nearly $1 million monthly bill for maintaining the ship in the meantime. In September, the yacht was finally sold, but only after racking up around $20 million in maintenance fees, per Business Insider.

Beyond the expense and spectacle, superyachts like this often stir controversy because of the immense waste and excess they represent. Not only are they prized toys of the richest of the rich, but they also consume staggering amounts of resources.

According to a study by Oxfam, a European yacht owner would emit as much carbon in a year as an average resident would in 585 years. With heat-trapping pollution contributing to rising global temperatures, extreme weather events, and public health problems — all of which disproportionately affect lower-income and vulnerable communities around the world — this disparity is especially shocking.

While some manufacturers and startups are developing electric and hydrogen-powered vessels, luxury travel on private jets and yachts is still one of the fastest-growing sources of maritime pollution. The issue has caught global attention in recent years, from debates over oligarch-linked yachts being seized under sanctions to outrage over megayachts crowding fragile ecosystems like the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Commenters had plenty to say about the megayacht when it was docked. "We should sink it," one person wrote.

Someone else had a creative suggestion for something else to do with it, saying: "I bet it would make an awesome floating restaurant. Too expensive to cruise around the bay. Still folk would enjoy dining & touring the ship."

A third person joked: "Where are the orcas when you need them?"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.