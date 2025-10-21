Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of $180 million superyacht off coast: 'Money doesn't buy class'

"Imagine being that rich and having no taste at all."

Some people struggle to pay rent, while others sail the seas in massive yachts, making it no surprise that many harbor negative feelings towards these luxury indulgences.

These feelings were evident when a Redditor spotted a yacht off the coast of Monaco and shared a photo of it on the r/yachtporn subreddit and asked, "Any idea who?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another Reddit user stated that the owner was Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and according to Superyacht Fan, the yacht, called Yas, is valued at $180 million with yearly running costs of approximately $18 million.

To say people were not impressed with the luxury liner or the lavish display of wealth would be an understatement.

"Imagine being that rich and having no taste at all," one person commented.

Another replied, "Money doesn't buy class."

Superyacht owners may be trying to use their boats as status symbols to display their wealth, but in reality, they're merely displaying a disregard for the environment around them, as these boats are nothing more than symbols of waste and pollution.

While there are, thankfully, a limited number of superyachts across the globe (about 6,000 in total), the top 300 of these luxury liners alone produce approximately 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year. As carbon dioxide is one of the top heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere, each superyacht creates a massive impact on the environment.

That isn't the only area where these boats fall short, though. Superyachts are typically developed with non-renewable materials and create a significant amount of other types of pollution as well.

From releasing wastewater into the ocean to consuming massive quantities of fuel while at sea, from disturbing others and marine life with light and noise pollution to generating tons of food and plastic waste while on the go, superyachts cause untold damage to the world around them. The result is ecological imbalance and damage to marine life of all kinds, with impacts that eventually extend to humans in the form of extreme weather events and health issues.

The yacht industry is taking steps to make yachts more sustainable by exploring alternative fuel sources and incorporating sustainable materials when building these boats. However, it still has a long way to go.

In the meantime, sightings of superyachts will likely continue to lead to mockery, as seen with the Reddit user who said of the Yas, "It looks like a flip flop."

